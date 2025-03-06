For the last decade or so, MAGA loyalists have been accusing every famous person they don’t like of being a pedophile and human trafficker. They have cited “Italian people talking about food a lot” as evidence that a pizza parlor was trafficking children out of its non-existent basement, they have claimed that Wayfair was trafficking children in its cabinets that were weirdly overpriced while not for sale, they have cried for the mole children they imagined were definitely being trafficked in the tunnels beneath Washington DC, they have claimed that Tom Hanks walked around wearing red shoes made from baby leather.

The one thing they won’t buy, however, is that Andrew Tate, a man who has sent a woman messages about how much he enjoyed raping her, who has publicly stated his preference for dating minors and filmed a video of himself beating a 14/15-year-old girl who he later describes as his “bottom bitch,” who literally created an online course called the “Pimpin’ Hoes Degree” meant to teach men how to get women to fall in love with them so that they can then get those women to make them money working as sex workers … could possibly be a rapist or a human trafficker. No way are they falling for that one!

So, when Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier — a former Trump advisor and chief of staff to Ron DeSantis — announced on Tuesday that he would be investigating Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, it did not go over well!

“Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate,” Uthmeier wrote on social media. “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers.”

This comes after Ron DeSantis (who is now persona non-grata, due to his having run against Trump in the GOP primary) said that the Tate brothers were “not welcome” in Florida after they landed there last week.

It does not, however, come out of nowhere. It’s not as though Uthmeier was like “Hey! Let’s just randomly investigate these people to see if they did any crimes!” The Tate brothers are actually currently suing a Florida resident who they say “falsely accused” them of luring her to Romania and imprisoning her there in order to force her to work for their cam girl business — which is what led to the human trafficking charges in Romania to begin with.

“This is outrageous bro!” wrote one user. “It’s fine if you don’t like AT or his brother but now you want to act like the Romanian government and find crimes bc he wanted to come to the U.S?!”

“This is a witch hunt on top of a publicity stunt,” said a self-described “seasoned sales coach” with an AI avatar of a man with an especially chiseled jawline. “Focus your efforts on people who have actually committed a crime.”

That man then turned around and accused the anonymous account “Murdered by Crayons,” which reports on the Tate Brothers, of being a “convicted pedophile.”

“So you don’t have a active crime scene that you know of with evidence these guys should be picked up for questioning, but you are actually bragging that you are searching for a crime to prosecute two people you don’t like? That’s so UNAMERICAN AND COMMUNIST of you! We need to fire these anti American activist Prosecutors and Judges. You literally admitted you have targeted two citizens to find a crime to nail them with,” wrote this very real looking human woman.

Many expressed their upset that Uthmeier, who has been in office for less than a month, had not previously brought any charges against Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

“Epstein and Diddy are two of the sickest individuals of our lifetime,” said PlanetRed502, who definitely knows how the criminal justice system works. “Why don’t we spend a little more time on that instead of focusing on the Tate brothers? If they are truly guilty of a crime they can get in line, not convinced they are.”

Donate Just Once!

It’s likely that Ron DeSantis made a calculation that, because the Right likes to talk a lot about “human trafficking,” this would be something they were into and that it would allow him to differentiate himself from Trump in a positive way. He was very wrong! The only human trafficking accusations they believe are those they made up themselves, based on a misunderstanding of performance art, the frequency with which Italian-Americans talk about food, or the work of Hunter S. Thompson.

This does not mean that either he or Uthmeier are now decent human beings out here to do the right thing, but you know, good job saying “rape is bad”!

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!