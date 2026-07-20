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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Just had a 20-minute conversation with Lindsey Graham, who LOVED Andy's ensemble.

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Tappin Lisa's avatar
Tappin Lisa
2h

"In Man Capris"

(aka, how I knew this is a Robyn post)

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