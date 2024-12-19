Well, it looks like yet another thing is going wrong for the (alleged) sex trafficker and (confirmed) misogynist Andrew Tate.

On Wednesday a British court decided that the British government can seize over £2.6 million (about $3.4 million) in back taxes from Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate — which surely comes as a disappointment to them, as well as to the people who listened to Andrew Tate’s advice on how to avoid paying taxes.



Like so many of his other legal adventures, publicly bragging about doing crimes in videos posted on the internet for all to see was likely a deciding factor in the case against him. You may recall that his saying he was moving to Romania because of their lax laws on sexual assault didn’t work out too well for him, either.

In this instance, he said, “When I lived in England I refused to pay tax,” a line which was quoted back at him by a lawyer in a hearing this past July. He also said that his approach to taxes was “ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away.”

This turned out to not be true, actually.

Via The Guardian:

At a hearing in July, a barrister representing the force told the court the brothers were “serial tax and VAT evaders”. It is alleged that they had failed to pay a penny in tax on £21m of revenue from their online businesses, including War Room, Hustlers’ University, Cobra Tate and OnlyFans, between 2014 and 2022. […] It was claimed that the brothers paid just under $12m into an account in the name of J, and opened a second account in her name, even though she had no role in their businesses. Part of the money that Devon and Cornwall police wish to seize is cryptocurrency held in an account in her name. J received a payment of £805,000 into her Revolut account, the court heard.

Tate was outraged by the ruling, claiming that the real reason the British government wanted him to pay his taxes (which he’s not supposed to have to pay, on account of being a special boy) was to silence him.

“This is not justice; it’s a coordinated attack on anyone who dares to challenge the system,” Tate said in a statement. “This raises serious questions about the lengths authorities will go to silence dissent.”

Does it, though?

I mean, I don’t have $3 million, nor do I have whatever amount of money I’d need to have to owe $3 million in back taxes, and I’m pretty certain that this does not affect my ability to exercise free speech in any significant way. Then again, as I am not a special boy, I also have to pay taxes and I’ve never sex trafficked anyone.

It would be lovely if this or the sex trafficking charges would, if not dim his light in the eyes of his preteen misogyny army, at least teach them that they should perhaps consider not taking any crime advice from him anytime soon.

