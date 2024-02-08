Marianne Williamson speaks at Unity Church in Omaha, Nebraska, 2019. Photo by Matt AJ, Creative Commons License 2.0

After coming in third in Tuesday’s Nevada Democratic primary with just 2.9 percent of the vote — well behind Joe Biden (89.3 percent) and “None Of These Candidates” (5.8 percent), so, ouch! — Marianne Williamson announced Wednesday evening that she’s suspending her presidential campaign. Those attuned to the etheric harmonies of the cosmos sensed what they could only describe as a mild disturbance in the order of the universe, as if thousands of voices said “Who?” and then went back to watching cat videos.

In an Instagram video message, Williamson said,

“I read a quote the other day that said sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too. And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty.”

And when the thought that she’d finished behind “None Of These Candidates” intruded on her sunset, she swatted it away and embraced the beauty of that, too, because honestly being focused on competition isn’t a healthy mental attitude, though it can be helpful in an actual competition.

In a message accompanying the video, Williamson wrote,

“While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless. We articulated deeper, more authentic truths than those regularly acknowledged by the political establishment.”

And let’s be fair, for one of the few times we ever do that: Williamson’s campaign platform was as progressive as you could hope for, with many of the same priorities as in her 2020 campaign, like universal healthcare, a big minimum wage increase, paid parental leave, and a pledge to declare a national climate emergency on day one of her presidency. She also called for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza, which was not happening in 2020 so we put it in a separate line so you wouldn’t nitpick us in the comments, we know how you people are.

Unfortunately, having good positions isn’t the same as having a successful political operation, having ever held office of any kind, or being even remotely qualified to hold the presidency. Seems like we’ve had some very recent experience with a never-elected “outsider” becoming president, although that guy’s platform was also abhorrent. This time around, though, Williamson actually made it past the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, where she got four percent of the vote and Biden, who was not on the ballot, got 64 percent.

With Williamson’s departure, Biden’s only remaining barely recognized opponent in the primary is that one guy, wossname, from Minnesota, it’s on the tip of my brain … (googles) right, Rep. Dean Phillips, who wasn’t on the ballot in Nevada. He’s still “running” and might still make trouble when we get to the general, or not.

