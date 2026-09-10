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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
2hEdited

Off topic, but on this first anniversary of the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, I think it’s appropriate to take a moment to reflect on these powerful words of his:

"I think it’s worth it. It's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God given rights. That's a prudent deal. It is rational,"

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

O/T, today from The New York Times:

"James Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas and the subject of regular attacks by President Trump in last night’s speech, spent the morning touring a traveling art exhibit — The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room — featuring reams of printed Epstein files and art made by one of the convicted sex offender’s victims."

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