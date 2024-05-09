Marjorie Taylor Greene and her splotchy cow

All those meetings this week with Speaker Mike Johnson must not have gone well enough, because yesterday afternoon, Marjorie Taylor Greene and her little lapdog Thomas Massie (the one who looks like a dirty unmatched sweat sock lost behind the washing machine) forced a vote on her motion to vacate the speakership and remove Johnson.

We’d say it was the fastest and most humiliating loss of her life, but we’re sure God’s done a lot of hilarious things to her that didn’t happen on live TV.

Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman provided the tick-tock:

Greene got up to babble about the “uniparty” speaker, because that’s one of those words absolute lunatics use. The whole House of Representative booed her because they hate her and want her to get lost in traffic. Nobody took her seriously. She sneered at the Democrats.

There was a motion to table her resolution, i.e. make it fuck off and die. It won resoundingly, which means she lost. the vote was 359 to 43, which broke down to 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats voting yes, 11 Republicans and 32 Democrats voting no.

It happened faster than Donald Trump making coitus grunts with a woman who isn’t his wife.

Watch the whole place boo her, it’s so funny.

They interrupted her over and over again. Democrats cheered in the middle. They chanted “Hakeem! Hakeem!” Literally no one on earth who matters respects this woman.

At one point, Greene quoted Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said, “Even though we’re in the minority, we effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority.” Democrats hooted and hollered. This made Thomas Massie (who looks like if a fart was a person) soooooo angry, and he shouted, “SPEAKER, THE HOUSE IS NOT IN ORDER!”

Nobody respects him either, which is fine, because he doesn’t deserve it.

That video is worth your time:

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz made fun of the videos on Twitter, saying this was Greene's “I Have A Dream” speech.

Many long minutes after Greene’s swift failure, Donald Trump chimed in on Truth Social to impotently make it look like he had ordered the result of the vote. Note how he leaves open the possibility that maybe Republicans can shiv Mike Johnson later, just not right now when they only have a majority of one. (Unspoken: Marjorie Taylor Greene, you uneducated moron.)

So that’s how that went.

“I want to say that I appreciate the show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort, that is certainly what it was,” Johnson said afterward. “Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress.”

Mike Johnson wins!

You know, until Greene or some other mouthbreather does this again, perhaps at a time more to Donald Trump’s liking. And Democrats might not save him next time, per Axios. Jamie Raskin called it a “one-shot deal.”

So Mike Johnson shouldn’t be under the impression he won. He’s a fucking loser, just like Greene and Massie. Just in a different way.

Bless ALL their hearts.

[Punchbowl / video via Acyn]

