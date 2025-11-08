Are you, like us, wondering what has been going on lately with Marjorie Taylor Greene? The representative from Georgia who has blessed public life with such gems as “QAnon is real” and “hey everyone in this congressional hearing room, look at these pictures of Hunter Biden’s giant cock, isn’t pornography gross, LOOK AT THEM, DAMN YOU” has been on some sort of image rehabilitation tour in recent weeks. Said tour has involved her trying to appear rational and reasonable in interviews with talk shows that in the past would (rightly!) not touch her with a ten-foot space laser.

But this is America, the nation of second acts, deserved or not. So Greene sat down with the ladies of The View and we said nothing, because we don’t watch that show. Then she sat down with three CNN anchors for two separate interviews, and we said nothing because meh, CNN’s ratings suck. Then she sat down with Bill Maher on his HBO show and we said, you know what, that makes a lot of sense, those two masters of incomprehensible gibberish deserve each other.

Okay, she did go on Tucker Carlson’s show a couple of weeks ago. You can’t expect the crazy to go into full remission.

But yes, MTG has sounded vaguely reasonable. In her recent interviews, she has called for Republicans to extend the ACA tax credits, end the shutdown, and get back to work. When Nancy Pelosi announced this week that she would retire at the end of her term, there was Marjorie Taylor Greene showering her with praise and respect.

Then Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did a livestream on Instagram. And she had some tea to spill.

According to AOC, Greene wanted to run for the Senate in Georgia in 2026 for the seat currently held by Jon Ossoff, and oh Lord what we would have given to see serious, sober-minded, low-key Jon Ossoff versus shrieking idiot and Cruella de Vil cosplay enthusiast MGT. Jimmy Carter might have risen from his grave in utter fury at his beloved native state.

But it is not to be, according to AOC:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no. And she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”

Hm, we wonder what Trump’s objection was to Greene leaving the House. Her district is deep red, so there is about zero chance she’ll be replaced by a Democrat. And Tommy Tuberville is leaving the Senate to run for governor of Alabama, so we’re going to need a replacement for most galling Senator. (Granted, one of her competitors for the GOP nomination is also a former college football coach and so would seem to slot in better.) The current favorite for the nomination is Buddy Carter, whom we recently saw announce he was introducing a congressional resolution to award Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, an act about which we imagine the Nobel Prize committee in Norway would have something to say.

In short, we’re not talking about the Founding Fathers here. The stars are all lined up for Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene. Except for the fact she’d have to beat the incumbent Democrat, and there might be just enough Georgians with a sense of shame to back him and keep her out of the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body.

For her part, MTG brushed off AOC’s theory, saying that the New York congresswoman “is no different than Laura Loomer,” which for our money is about the lowest blow imaginable. Greene and Loomer hate each other. Like, really haaaaate each other.

But it is true, as The Independent notes, that it was after MTG announced this past May that she wouldn’t run for Senate that she started breaking with her party. She opposed Trump’s bombing of Iran, was the only Republican in Congress to call Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide, signed on to a discharge petition to force the release of the Epstein files, and called for Congress to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies that are at the heart of the current government shutdown.

Desi Lydic recently did an entire segment on The Daily Show about just how damned confused she is to find MGT saying sensible and reasonable things:

Personally, we don’t believe for one second that Marjorie Taylor Greene is no longer Marjorie Taylor Greene. She likes attention, but she’s old news. There are crazier morons in the House now. (Somewhere, Nancy Mace just picked up her nose like a bloodhound catching a scent.)

If MTG wanted that spotlight back, she had to find a new shtick. She’s chosen trying to be a respectable contrarian. Unfortunately for her, despite the invites to The View and CNN, we suspect it is too late to convince people she’s serious about being a legislator and not a walking online content mill.

Shoot, how long did Glenn Beck’s alleged reformation last a few years ago? Twenty minutes? Fool us once ...

Share

[The Independent]

Support independent media by giving us money!

Care to donate?