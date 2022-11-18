Before the midterms, Greg Sargent had an article in the Washington Post about how Congress could "crazyproof" things for America in the lame duck session in the event of a Republican takeover. One of the items on the to-do list would be to lock in funding for Ukraine for a long time , to keep Republicans who are literally siding with the enemy (Vladimir Putin) from being able to cripple Ukraine or even give off the perception that American support might be wavering. How many of that type of Republican exists in Congress? Hard to tell, honestly.



Obviously, there is a pro-Russia caucus, which is also the most extreme MAGA caucus.

The good news is that Putin did not get what he wanted. There was no red wave. It was more like a red skidmark. Democrats kept the Senate, and Republicans will "control" the House, in the most uncontrollable way possible. It will be a technical majority, but that majority will basically be Marjorie Taylor Greene and whatever fart clouds follow her around. Have fun with that, Kevin McCarthy!

Regardless, it's not ideal. There will be a lot like this video of Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer, an absolute dumbfuck among men, who got so mad yesterday that reporters didn't want to take their pants off and fap angrily about Hunter Biden along with the rest of the Republican Hunter Biden Angry Fapping Coalition:

And there will be a lot like this video, which is Marjorie Taylor Greene openly siding with Russia in the genocidal child-murdering war it started against Ukraine, while literally trying to say the "invasion" at the southern US border is worse than what Russia has done, because Russia has only invaded with 82,000 people.

She refers to our "proxy war with Russia," a conspiracy theory that shot right out of Tucker Carlson's ass crack. She whines that five million people have crossed our border illegally, as if all Americans are racist pigs who think brown-skinned Spanish-speaking immigrants are an evil worse than actual genocidal invaders.

Obviously Marjorie Taylor Greene is a bad person, one of the worst an American pregnancy has ever produced. And obviously most Americans don't agree with her.

And it remains to be seen whether vile grandstanding such as hers will actually end up hurting the innocent people of Ukraine, or whether likely eventual Speaker Kevin McCarthy will just let her run her mouth and then go make a deal with Democrats to approve whatever Ukraine funding the Senate passes.

But Russia hears it, loud and clear. This shit is going to be all over their TV.

We do hope the rest of the world is ready to tune this crap out, just like most of America is about to do with the House's endless upcoming investigations into how often Hunter Biden fucks and why his dad still loves him more than Donald Trump loves Don Jr.

