Wonkette

Wonkette

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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
21h

A plumber in charge of National Security...Nixon mumbles in his grave...

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Baconzgood's avatar
Baconzgood
21hEdited

John Fetterman lost my friendship and he lost my vote. I knew him personally since mayor of Braddock. I was a huge supporter of his and a friend.

I will NEVER speak to him again.

Im deep in Summer Lee country now baby!!!!1!!!1!!!!!

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