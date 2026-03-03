Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
2h

Even though he's a plumber who's never been in combat, Markwayne Mullin is just like a traumatized soldier with a thousand-yard stare.

He’s seen some shit, man.

Doktor Zoom
2h

OK, sure, maybe Markwayne Mullin has never been in the military and he was never anywhere near the Iraq or Afghanistan wars.

But you have to understand, he had his friend Donnie's ashes in a coffee can under his arm and he just let his emotions overcome him.

https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:urb2e5upvrdsqbu2gsquhlcf/post/3mg63nipkzk2z

