Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

LOL, “ Special Pantyshield of the Americas.” Things like this are why a Brit friend I told about Wonkette says “I can hardly wait to see what Marcie wrote about this” whenever we discuss American insanity/politics.

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
3h

"Must Mullin keep saying consenting adults? It gives us childhood flashbacks to pressing “play” on the rumpus room Betamax machine as a child, only to have the videotape not be Song of the South as expected."

I have been following Wonkette since the early Ana Marie Cox days, and THIS is one of Wonkette's finest prose moments.

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