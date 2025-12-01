The Sunday shows were back this weekend with Republicans ready to defend the indefensible.

Let’s dive in with Oklahoma GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin. We’ve said it before, but you should never trust a man with two first names. Much less if those two first names are mushed together like a redneck portmanteau.

But here we are on CNN’s State Of The Union with Dana Bash.

Mullin, much like the most devoted members of Donald Trump’s cult, is a dimwit who will twist himself into logical pretzels to serve his Dear Leader.

Like so:

MULLIN: What we’re trying to do is protect our own shores. We have made it very clear […] that we’re not going to allow them to continue to use Venezuela as a terrorist country to ship in tons of drugs into the United States and continue to kill our brothers or sisters, our friends and family on the streets of the United States. […] He’s protected -- he has protected or protecting the United States by being very proactive.

Then having to justify Trump pardoning a literal convicted drug trafficker:

BASH: [W]hy is he planning to pardon the former Honduran president who was convicted by an American jury of drug trafficking, who allegedly said -- this is according to testimony from his trial -- he would -- quote -- “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos” by flooding the United States with cocaine?



MULLIN: Well, the particular circumstances, that I’m not quite aware of. However, I do know we’re trying to build relationships with Honduras. We’re trying to build relationships […] because China has greatly influenced those countries in a negative way.

One great way to build relationships without pardoning cocaine kingpins would be not to alienate our historical allies and drive them into China’s arms.

Dana Bash, seeing the obvious contradiction, pushed Mullin on this, and he was too dumb to figure out an answer so he just used his devotion as a crutch.

MULLIN: Well, I wasn’t involved in the conversations that he had with the president of Honduras at the time. I believe there’s probably a good faith that is being stretched forth here.

“Good faith” is a weird way to say Trump used his presidential pardon power in a way that hypocritically served his own personal interests.

Bash asked Mullin about the bipartisan congressional investigations into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s illegal boat killings in the Caribbean, in light of new reporting that Hegseth ordered a second strike to kill unarmed and injured people during the first of these boat strikes. Rather than answering whether Hegseth Hegseth’s actions constitute war crimes, Mullin took the idiot’s route, clinging to talking points about anonymous sources:

MULLIN: Well, I don’t know if I believe that at all, because we’re doing alleged sources. Nothing has been verified by this.

Mullin then tried to claim that because survivors weren’t murdered in subsequent strikes, that must mean it didn’t happen this time either. Bash helpfully gave him an example of why it might have gone down that way:

MULLIN: [W]e know that the Navy or the Coast Guard had picked up survivors already and sent them back to the country. So now we’re saying that they did it once and they didn’t do it again? I don’t believe this at all.



BASH: OK, could that be because a lawyer in the Pentagon said, you can’t do that again and then they didn’t -- then they actually listened the second time? Is that possible? MULLIN: No. No, I -- Dana, absolutely not. And I don’t know why we’re spending so much time on this.

We’re spending time on this because Donald Trump nominated (and moron Republican senators confirmed) such an unqualified, try-hard douche as the secretary of War Defense, who incidentally South Park is now having a field day making fun of:

Then Mullin said something even stupider than the things he said just previously:

MULLIN: The president and the secretary of War [sic] has been very clear they’re going to use lethality against our enemies home and abroad.

What fuck does he mean by “use lethality against our enemies” at “home”? Who are we classifying as “enemies”? Anybody who opposes this administration? Peaceful protesters? Hegseth gonna call them “narco-terrorists” too?

Bootlicking idiot.

Mullin may not be emotionally or mentally ready to contemplate the possibility that Pete Hegseth committed a war crime and/or murder — which would explain a lot about the Trump administration freakout about that video from Democrats advising the military against illegal orders — but Trump is already setting himself up to plead ignorance when the truth comes out.

TRUMP: Number one, I don’t know that that happened and Pete [Hegseth] said he did not want that…that thing people are talking about. So, we’ll look into it. But, no, I wouldn’t have wanted that. Not a second strike.

Oh, Pete Hegseth. As Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg once said:

And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving douchecanoe.

Have a week.

