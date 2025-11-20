There’s a wonderful and timely PSA out right now from elected Democrats who have served in the military and in the intel community, reminding those like them currently serving that it is OK, and it is right, and it is indeed patriotic to disobey illegal, unconstitutional Nazi-ass orders from the likes of Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and Secretary “Operation Wet Jockstrap” himself, Pete Hegseth. It reminds troops that the oath they swore was to the Constitution.

And Fox News and Miller and others like them are about to shit.

If the military and intel communities can disobey illegal and unconstitutional orders from fuckwitted MAGA Nazis, then who will do the illegal and unconstitutional things fuckwitted MAGA Nazis tell them to do? It is an insurrection!

We don’t have the Uniform Code of Military Justice right here and are too lazy to google it, so we can’t quote the exact lines that tell troops that disobeying illegal, unconstitutional orders isn’t just recommended but a requirement, so instead we’ll just stick with “Oh suck America’s asshole, Stephen Miller, you little Nazi bitch.”

It means the same, in spirit.

Ohhhhh, Miller, he is whinin’.

He wants the six lawmakers in the PSA to “resign in disgrace […] for even daring to think, let alone to say these words and to say them proudly.” (They are Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, plus Reps. Maggie Goodlander, Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan. If one of those is your senator or rep, you should call them up and say thanks!)

He said these squeaky angry things at Fox News’s Will Cain AKA Pete Hegseth’s prissy ex-work-husband. He said the PSA is a “general call for rebellion … from the CIA and the armed services.” (Against taking orders from the “and domestic” sector of that line about “I’ll protect America from enemies foreign and domestic.” The part that will one day have Miller’s and Trump’s pictures helpfully copy/pasted next to it so everybody knows what “Never Again” really means in an American context.)

He bitched that “It is insurrection, plainly, directly, without question.” He said the same old bile-spitting shit he always says about how the Democrats are being so mean to his Gestapo. The usual song and dance. (Watch it if you want.)

Here are some more Miller histrionics about the patriots Fox News has dubbed the “shady six,” from a subsequent appearance:

There is nothing graver … than encouraging, urging, directing members of the Armed Forces … to defy their president,” he said. “The Democratic Party has reached a point of extremism where the only thing they believe is legitimate are the things that keep them in power.”

Hahahahahahahahaha, OK.

Here is the PSA, so you can see how great it is and try to imagine what it feels like for a future American Nuremberg Trial defendant like Miller to watch real patriots speaking to other real patriots without consulting the MAGA regime:

“The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” it says. “Our laws are clear, you can refuse illegal orders.”

It emphasizes the point: “You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

“Don’t give up the ship,” it says at the end, in great big white letters.

Yep yep yep, we can see why Trump’s Nazi fascist henchmen are REAL mad.

Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal lawyer-turned-“personal lawyer whose paycheck happens to come from the DOJ,” AKA the guy who made sure Trump’s favorite living child rapist Ghislaine Maxwell gets to play with puppies and eat bonbons if that’s what princess wants to do, bellyached on Fox that the PSA was “alarming” and said it’s a “disgusting and inappropriate display of supposed leadership from the Democrat Party.”

He said, “I felt like I was watching a propaganda video by one of our enemies trying to recruit the military to become spies.”

Todd Blanche said the DOJ is going to check and see if these lawmakers broke any laws, by reading the Constitution out loud where the troops can hear.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

Here is redneck home ec major Marsha Blackburn, having a little fit to Fox News’s Harris Faulkner: Together they lie that the message is that troops and the intel community are being encouraged to defy orders “if they don’t like them.” Faulkner says it’s a “slippery slope,” because she’s an enthusiastic fascist bootlicker and generally a real piece of shit human.

We truly hate for these people that the Constitution and UCMJ literally already has words in it for these exact situations, when the US government is taken over by a bunch of white supremacist Nazi fascist trash holes intent on destroying the country, that it literally entrusts the troops and anyone who takes that oath to be a bulwark against them.

Cry more, you loser fucks.

Lawmakers in the PSA are also responding directly to whiny fuck Stephen Miller and Fox News and all the rest. After Miller started pissing himself about “insurrection,” Slotkin and Kelly said:

“Bitch,” they did not add, unless they said it under their breath, in which case maybe. (These are the tweets that made Miller say the thing above about “there is nothing graver” than encouraging troops to “DEFY THEIR PRESIDENT.” He really should just start saying these things in the original German, Fox News viewers would Goebbels it right up.)

Here is Jason Crow fully dispensing with Martha MacCallum’s fascist-worshiping bullshit and making her look like an absolute fool in the process:

MacCallum is furious from the beginning. Crow informs her that those serving in the military are actually “very smart, very incredible,” and she protests Aryanly, “You don’t have to tell me that, sir!”

“Well apparently I do,” replies Crow, because she “[doesn’t] think they can handle a reminder about federal law and the UCMJ.” And it went on from there.

One of the things MacCallum complained about was that the six lawmakers weren’t being specific about which orders were illegal, as if the Trump regime isn’t a veritable Nazi bukkake hose of illegal orders.

So in case that is a real request, and not a Fox News deflection for the benefit of viewers who are too stupid and uninformed to know what an illegal order might look like, oh look at this:

Oh, those kinds of illegal orders. An excerpt:

The lawyer, who serves as the senior judge advocate general, or JAG in military parlance, at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, raised his legal concerns in August before the strikes began in September, according to two senior U.S. officials, two senior congressional aides and two former senior U.S. officials. His opinion was ultimately overruled by more senior government officials, including officials at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, the six sources said. Other JAGs and military lawyers at various levels of seniority weighed in on the boat strikes, as well. It’s unclear what each of their opinions were, but some of the military lawyers, including civilians and those in uniform, also expressed concerns to senior officials in their commands and at the Defense Department about the legality of the strikes, the two senior congressional aides and one of the senior former U.S. officials said. The JAG at Southern Command specifically expressed concern that strikes against people on boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, whom administration officials call “narco-terrorists,” could amount to extrajudicial killings, the six sources said, and therefore legally expose service members involved in the operations. The opinion of the top lawyer for the command overseeing a military operation is typically critical to whether or not the operation moves forward.

But not in Pete Hegseth’s military!

Secretary Shitfaced calls JAG lawyers “jagoffs,” and considers anyone who would try to prevent him from murdering people indiscriminately a total pussy who doesn’t even know how WARFIGHTING works.

Lots of people who obeyed those orders need to go ahead and start finding good defense lawyers, sounds like.

Those who haven’t done so yet, well, there are six Democratic lawmakers who have made you a PSA to watch.

[Daily Beast / NBC News]

