It must be fun to be a white Republican man, where you always get to be a total pussy who never takes responsibility for anything, never has to be accountable for your actions, never has to act with honesty or integrity. There’s always an asterisk appended to every rule, a reason why it doesn’t apply to you, a justification for why you shouldn’t be required to have the same qualifications for jobs, and so forth.

Markwayne Mullin, the hayseed yokel plumber from Oklahoma with untreated anger and lying issues who currently serves as DHS secretary, testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee yesterday — his former colleagues — and he had one of those asterisk moments. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy was just trying to get the white male DEI hire on the record saying he would pledge to abide by court orders, since the Trump DHS has been so notorious for thumbing its nose at the law and the Constitution, especially when those things are getting in the way of their Nazi immigration enforcement practices.

And Secretary Pigfuck absolutely refused. But don’t worry, he ain’t gon’ break no chicken-pluckin’ Constitution, y’all, OK? He said at DHS they “will never break the Constitution, and we’re not going to break the law.”

BUT, ASTERISK COMETH:

“If we didn’t think courts were politicized, then I would probably be able to answer that,” Mullin said. “But we see courts over and over again that use their bench for their political opinion, not just the rule of law.”

What you think does not matter, pigfuck. You are not qualified to assess such things, and the fact that judges sometimes tell white supremacist MAGA trash no is not an indicator that they are “politicized.”

Yappy little hick.

Chris Murphy called the response of his former Senate colleague “chilling.” He added, “if you’re a Republican or a Democrat on this committee, you should be really, really freaked out.”

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The title of the video above is “DHS Ignored Court Orders 96 Times,” because, as Murphy explained, the DHS was recently found by a federal judge (Republican-appointed, no less) to have thumbed its nose at court orders 96 times in one state. (Guess which state, time’s up, it’s Minnesota.)

But Mullin argued, in essence, that because (illegitimate partisan hacks on) the Supreme Court routinely overturns lower courts, then it is the lower courts who are “politicized.” He, a stupid redneck with Little Man Syndrome, clearly believes there is an asterisk next to all court rulings he doesn’t agree with, especially if the white supremacist fascist bootlickers on Trump’s Supreme Court are going to overturn them.

And that is one major reason why Democrats aren’t keen on funding the Department of Homeland Security right now, not with these lawless white nationalist thugs in charge.

Here is an exchange with Senator Chris Van Hollen about the DHS’s pattern of lying through its teeth about protesters and detainees and everything else. Markwayne The Plumber does not believe that all the DHS’s patterns of lying — about Renee Good, Alex Pretti and so much else — amount to “patterns.” Specifically he says three things is not a “pattern.”

What a little fucking troll.

Notably in the hearing, Mullin was suddenly a lot less chipmunk-baring-teeth, Yosemite Sam guns-blazin’ about his recent, breathtakingly stupid threats to remove CBP presence from airports in sanctuary cities, as if that is something the airline CEOs would let this dumbass regime get away with. If you’ll remember, after he started floating the idea, the White House gently began to push back in ways that subtly communicated that Mullin is an idiot and it’s the president who makes decisions like that. (Not that Trump is himself not an absolute moron.)

For more of that hearing, you may go to Aaron Rupar’s timeline, videos shall ye find there.

Today at 10 a.m. Eastern, Secretary Pigfuck goes before the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s counterpart in the House. We’re sure it’ll be great.

[Politico]

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