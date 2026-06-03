Wonkette

Wonkette

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
3h

My pet peeve: Plumbing is a skilled trade. Hard, often miserable work, and quite lucrative if you're any good at it. Mark Wayne is not a plumber. He inherited and promptly off-loaded the family business to become... an 'influencer' or a 'podcaster' or whatever.

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majorfathead's avatar
majorfathead
3h

I got nothing. I came here full of fire and vim and vigor ready to take brucewayne Mullins down and decided instead to just wish you all a great day. Have a great day everyone and thanks to all the wonkette crew!

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