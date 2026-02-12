Lucy Harrison Facebook

This week, Bill Maher shared on his Club Random podcast that he and Jimmy Kimmel would probably never speak again, after the way Maher chose to drag Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, through the mud. Why? Because she revealed on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast she does with Kimmel that she, like many other people, chose to cut relatives out of her life because they voted for Trump.

Maher, a very wealthy man whose life has not and will not be impacted by the Trump administration, felt that this was very unreasonable of her and went so far as to spend time on his HBO show telling his audience all about that. He isn’t sorry that he did this, of course, but he is sorry that they got “bent out of shape” about it.

There have been lots of people criticizing liberals for cutting out friends and family members who voted for Trump (mostly people who have been cut out of people’s lives for voting for Trump), as if doing so does not say more about their character than probably anything else they could do or say.

Perhaps if Lucy Harrison had cut out her Trump-loving father, she’d still be alive today.

Harrison, 23, was a British citizen visiting her (strangely undeported) father in Texas, in January 2025, when the two got into an argument about Trump that ultimately ended in her death.

Harrison was accompanied by her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who witnessed the whole thing and testified in the British government’s inquest into her death. It is the practice of the British government to conduct inquests into all sudden deaths, at home or abroad.

“How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” she asked her father, Kris Harrison, an alcoholic who had just had three glasses of wine, during the argument.

The loving father explained to his daughter that he wouldn’t be too upset, because he has two other daughters living with him in his home.

I am going to say that this is an absolutely horrific and insane thing to say to anyone (especially one’s daughter) regardless of whether or not it had anything to do with Donald Trump. Though it’s hard to imagine anyone who didn’t vote for Trump reaching such a conclusion, even while drunk.

Lucy Harrison got “quite upset” and ran upstairs. Because how do you even respond to something like that?

Later in the day, Kris Harrison saw Lucy in the kitchen and asked her to come to his bedroom. Fifteen seconds later, there was a gunshot.

Lucy had been shot in the chest.

According to Littler, Lucy would frequently get upset with her father when he talked about owning a gun, though Kris Harrison denies this.

Kris Harrison refused to participate in the British government’s inquest, but he did release a statement through his lawyer.

Via BBC:

The statement from Kris Harrison said he and his daughter had been watching a news item on gun crime when he told her he had a gun and asked her if she wanted to see it. They went into the bedroom so he could show her a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun which he kept in the bedside cabinet. Harrison said he had bought the gun a couple of years before because he wanted a “sense of security” for his family. He denied ever discussing it with his daughter before. He said: “As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.” Harrison said he could not recall whether his finger was on the trigger. He acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in the past and said he “briefly lapsed” on the day of his daughter’s death because he was emotional about her leaving.

Yeah, call me crazy, but I highly doubt this girl was itching to see Daddy’s gun — which we must note did not ultimately provide a “sense of security” for his family.

Kris Harrison is not facing any sort of punishment for his actions in the States. Police investigated her death as a “possible” manslaughter, and when he was brought up on criminal charges, a jury failed to indict him. You know, because it’s Texas. Where sometimes you just have to kill your liberal daughter for not loving guns and Donald Trump.

Donate Just Once!

The thing is, voting for Donald Trump is not the same thing as having a different favorite color or sports team, as much as people like Bill Maher may want to portray it that way. It’s not incidental to one’s character, and in most cases it’s the symptom (often a very revealing symptom), not the actual disease. It’s a very, very bright red flag that shows us who people are.

The fact is, Kris Harrison was probably like this well before Donald Trump came along. And hey! He’s probably not “too upset,” given that he’s not going to prison for killing Lucy, plus he does have those two other daughters living with him.

Now, I’m not saying that all MAGA family members might end up murdering you — although given how often their pundits tell them that we are out to kill them with our Antifa superpowers, you might want to have your guard up.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!