Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
8m

If your children are watching, be warned, the president did not use polite language when threatening to commit a war crime.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
11m

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mitlsd3pjs23

Melania wants the children caught in Trump's war to know they are being bombed for their own good.

Reply
Share
6 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture