Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Call me crazy, but I actually don’t think Iranians are gonna “greet us as liberators” after indiscriminate bombing of their schoolgirls and infrastructure.

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Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner's avatar
Skunk Formerly Known As Stoner
3h

“No, they want us to do it,” says the serial rapist.

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