“A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Rudolph W. Giuliani was liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly declaring that they had mishandled ballots while counting votes in Atlanta during the 2020 election.” – The New York Times

Dear Rudolph William Louis Giuliani:

Hello. Have you heard the news? Today in Federal District Court in Washington DC, Judge Beryl A. Howell said a defamation case against you can proceed! In case you pretend to not remember, because you are the equivalent to the final noxious fart a human corpse releases post-expiration, I shall explain.

You recently conceded that you did in fact make false statements when you accused my fellow election workers (I am not actually a Georgia election worker, except in my heart) Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of manipulating ballots at the State Farm Arena for the Fulton County Board of Elections. In fact, you evidently grew obsessed with these two Black women, at one point comparing them to drug dealers and calling for their homes to be searched.

As a result, they were targeted for horrific harassment and put under stress you can’t even imagine, because the cretins who summoned you left the compassion gene out when they slapped you together from discarded parts at the Shithead Factory on Mount Trashfuck (next to where they make the Orcs).

Of course, you tried to explain away all your misdeeds. And today, it did not work.

Behold my favorite thing I have read today: “But Judge Howell, complaining that Mr. Giuliani’s stipulations ‘hold more holes than Swiss cheese,’ took the proactive step of declaring him liable for ‘defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damage claims.’”

Look, it’s the Alex Jones Question, i.e., not Is He Guilty But Rather How Much.

The ruling by the judge, Beryl A. Howell in Federal District Court in Washington, means that the defamation case against Mr. Giuliani, a central figure in former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to remain in power after his election loss, can proceed to trial on the narrow question of how much, if any, damages he will have to pay the plaintiffs in the case.

Your shriveled slit of a piss hole may quiver at this statement, but it must be said: You are a terrible individual who should only be permitted to enter the great state of Georgia to face justice for your crimes. You do not deserve to speak about any of the election workers of Georgia. In fact, keep the names of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss out of the fetid, stalagmite-studded cesspool that is your mouth.

You are not allowed to have muscadine wine, ever. You are not allowed to look at a peach of any origin. You may not make direct eye contact with anyone who knows the exact right combination of salted peanuts and Coca-Cola in a long neck bottle. You are not allowed to go to Lover’s Leap on Lookout Mountain and gaze at seven different states. There will be no butter in your grits.

Your greatest and most pathetic dream — to achieve the hellish WASPy heights of a Donald J. Trump — will never be achieved. May you be shamed at the entry to every Publix, every Kroger, and especially every Waffle House.

You should be locked in the Babyland General Hospital where all the Cabbage Patch dolls are born, you fucking weirdo. You could rant to them all day about your genius plans for national and international domination. They would stare at you, unblinking, empty smiles plastered to their faces just like the MAGA hordes who love you and the shit-stained coattails you rode in on.

I take no leave of you. I send no compliment to your mother.

Get fucked,

Love,

Sara Benincasa