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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
8h

My abstinence-only approach in high school (and part of college) was a revolutionary method called 'crippling shyness.' I don't recommend it.

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PoDG follows the 92%'s avatar
PoDG follows the 92%
8hEdited

Never forget that one of the biggest reasons they oppose any sort of sex education is it helps sexually abused kids realize they're being sexually abused.

Edited for typos

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