Remember when pro-insurrectionists were claiming that there were FEDS at the Capitol riots egging on the crowd? Fox News, Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, and Trump himself accused a guy named Ray Epps of that, even though Epps was a former Oath Keeper from Arizona who had no connection to the government at all.

But as it turns out there was at least one former FBI agent there encouraging the crowd after all, and now Ed Martin has named him as his counselor on the Weaponization Working Group! A choice so in-your-face lawless and corrupt that even the New York Times calls it a “remarkable development.”

Let’s take a gander at what the FBI said this guy, one Jared Lane Wise, did on January 6, shall we?

First he strolled into the Capitol building through the Senate Wing door, at 2:23 p.m, and clapped his hands in glee and triumph.

This was right after Trump gave his speech in the Ellipse then retreated to the White House to sip a Diet Coke and watch himself ranting at the crowd to “fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore” and muttering “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so” and two minutes after Mike Pence was evacuated from the chamber to the Capitol loading dock, unsure if he was going to be able to certify the election, or be spirited away by Secret Service agents, or get hanged on the Ellipse instead.

After getting in and strutting around, Wise then left the building through a window, like a normal tourist does.

Once outside, he started screaming at police as they were being knocked down and beaten right in front of him: “You guys are disgusting. I’m former — I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you! Yeah, fuck them! Yeah, kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

After the riot, Wise returned to his home in New Braunfels, Texas, and was identified by the FBI from his phone and video footage, because these people could not resist filming themselves and each other. Then in June of 2022 he moved to Bend, Oregon, where he was finally arrested that December for loving Trump too much, and charged with knowingly entering restricted grounds and disturbing a session of Congress.

But because there were so many of these chuds charged, when Wise was pardoned he was still in the middle of his criminal trial in federal district court in Washington, claiming that he “didn’t mean it” when he was chanting “KILL EM” and swearing “I don’t want people to die,” while at the same time he was also claiming he would have been justified if he did beat police officers: “I’ll be frank with you. I think I would have been authorized. If I’d been further up near the guys with the batons I think I would have been justified in stopping them.”

This from a guy who worked for the FBI for more than a decade! And at least five people did die, though, and 140 officers were injured.

The pardon could not have come a minute too soon for Wise, whose pre-riot life had been swirling the crapper. He had been a supervisory FBI agent from 2004 to 2017, but left because “his supervisors in New York became unhappy with his work, and his career had stalled,” which sounds like a quit-or-be-fired situation. But now in this administration he’s the cream of the crop.

“If we could genetically design an adviser” to Ed Martin, an unnamed insider person told the New York Times, “he would look like Mr. Wise.” White, angry, sweaty and dumpy, head that looks like a brined ham, yeah, it checks out.

Ed Martin, Wise’s new boss, you’ll recall, had been named by Trump as acting US Attorney for DC, where he immediately signed off on the release of those January 6 “political prisoners” and began helping Emil Bove with his purge of disloyalists. But Trump yanked his nomination after it became obvious Martin could not get confirmed due to his his backstory of defending and palling around with January 6 defendants, including rioter/rabid anti-semite Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the guy who shaved himself a Hitler mustache. Martin even gave Hale-Cusanelli a special Phyllis Schlafly award for patriotism at Trump’s Bedminster Ex-Wife Cemetery and Unseasoned-Rubber-Chicken Buffet last summer!

And it did not help that Martin made more than 150 paid appearances pumping anti-American and pro-Russian lies on Russian state media, a detail he neglected to mention to the Senate. If the guy was literally a Russian agent, would this story be any different?

After pulling his nomination, Trump consoled Martin by giving him THREE JOBS at DOJ: Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney. Because all three jobs are about retribution, and he loves Russia, he gave himself the title of “Weaponization Czar.” It would be Anti-Weaponization Czar if they were all still pretending that Joe Biden was the real justice weaponizer, but guess they aren’t bothering with that pretense any more.

So now the rioter is Martin’s right-hand man. Together they will be working on Trump’s ever-expanding enemies list, then trying to find crimes to charge the people on it with, such as Letitia James doing “mortgage fraud” because she gave some money to her niece to help her buy a house. Or officials who might be open to dealing with corruption troubles by doing a little more quid pro quo, like indicted-for-bribery Eric Adams. And also on undoing Joe Biden’s pardons, so Trump can lock up the House January 6 Select Committee.

Trump did say he would be the personification of retribution, can’t say he didn’t warn everybody, and 77 million people either agreed with the sentiment or didn’t care because they actually believed he was going to do something about The Groceries.

Oh shirt, is THIS the bad place? I am starting to suspect so!

