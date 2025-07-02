Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
19m

Simba reacts.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!XPtY!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2Ffa4745ea-327f-4410-bd9f-9edd2cf19d40%2Fd73b6dd4-c0ed-4deb-8aaa-1a23f9176e4b.jpeg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
BlueStateLibel's avatar
BlueStateLibel
9m

And now come the job losses...

"The private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, badly missing expectations for a 100,000 increase," ADP says.

I hope every damned MAGGOT was included in those job losses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture