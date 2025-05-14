Wonkette

ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Open Thread Chat May 14. Hey foxes! Fennec foxes, now those are some serious ears. Damn they're cute. https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/256bdc6f-27ce-4dd9-ae00-d301d3779916

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2hEdited

SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! The opera company down in Orlando is producing the Florida premiere of Scott Joplin’s all-black, “ragtime” opera, “Treemonisha”!!! First performed in 1911, it was the first black opera produced in the U.S. Set on a former plantation between Texas and Arkansas, it’s themes are education, women’s rights, and Afro-American culture – and this was in 1911, mind you.

The link below is to a 1981 performance by the Houston Grand Opera Company of the final number/finale of the opera – I love the audience’s reaction to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukgWU6JCZkg

As I’ve wanted to see this since I was in HS, I’ll have to start haranguing Hubby about tickets as soon as he gets home!

