So, seditionist bag-o-slop Ed Martin got his nomination pulled for US Attorney for DC last week, after Confederate Monument Sen. Thom Tillis decided that while an insurrection-organizer was fine and swell in the White House, maybe he didn’t want one as the government’s head lawyer in the place where he works when the next band of screaming QAnon lunatics comes by, come to think of it.

And it was probably a little too embarrassing how Martin palled around with rioter/rabid anti-semite Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, having him and other January 6-ers on his Pro America Report podcast, slobbering that Hale-Cusanelli was an "amazing guy,” "great friend," and “extraordinary leader” and giving him a special Phyllis Schlafly award for patriotism at Trump’s Bedminster Ex-Wife Cemetery and Conference Center.

Hale-Cusanelli is the one who posted himself looking like this:

And so Martin suffered the humiliation of boxwine Jeanine Pirro getting the job he wanted instead, because, as he told Tucker Carlson, Tillis is an elite who just can’t let go of the past, and he is so mean to say that maybe those January 6 rioters who beat police and gassed them with love should be in prison. And Tucker lamented how Senate Republicans killed Ed’s nomination because he was too sincere. It is really quite something. How would this interview be different if Vladimir Putin was literally paying them? You know, assuming he’s not.

An aside, we will never be able to read US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro without having to double-check that we are not having a sleep paralysis episode. But guess it does not take much talent to repeat whatever noises Stephen Miller/Pam Bondi direct you to make, and not much talent is what she’s got!

Anyway, don’t cry for old Ed, those flappin’ jowls aren’t going anywhere.

Trump consoled him with THREE JOBS at DOJ, because everybody in the administration gets at least two jobs. Now Eagle Eddie is Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney. And three salaries too? Who knows! But they’re all really one job, which is RETRIBUTION.

Or as he calls himself, “Weaponization Czar.”

And he and Pammy Jo Bondi have formed the Justice Department's "Weaponization Working Group." Which is named for exactly what it is! Going after President Felon’s perceived enemies. And he is Pardon Attorney, so he can try to undo Biden’s pardons of Hunter and the January 6 Committee, and go after them too.

Shouldn’t that be ANTI-weaponization group, to try to keep up the facade that this is something to do with how Joe Biden weaponized the justice system by making Trump launder money to pay off that porn star, and then got the FBI to plant nuclear secrets in his shitter, stole the election with Italian space lasers, and framed some innocent tourists at the Capitol?

But nope, it’s literally called “Weaponization Working Group.” And it’s just that, weaponizing the justice system against anybody who did their jobs in relation to President Felon’s various crimes, and a threat to anybody that they will try to make an example of you by trying to pin a charge for doing THOUGHTCRIME against the regime. And if there are no crimes, then they will “shame” you. If they were a band of cartoon villains, it would be too dumb and obvious.

In case anyone missed any of Ed’s daily right-wing podcast, YouTube and Rumble appearances, he also threw himself a press conference to let everybody know that he wishes ICE would go after more immigrant dishwashers in restaurants, and also that he’s going to go after anybody who tried to stand in the way of that coup Trump tried to do.

“There are some really bad actors, some people that did some really bad things to the American people. And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they can’t be charged, we will name them. And we will name them, and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are ashamed. And that’s a fact. That’s the way things work. And so that’s, that’s how I believe the job operates.”

He said at the 20-minute mark up there.

AND BUT NO, that is NOT how the job is supposed to operate, we’re supposed to be a country of laws instead of petty little men looking for crimes so they can get retribution. But of course the president “doesn’t know” if he’s supposed to uphold the Constitution or not.

If we’re going to work by shame:

Shame on you, Ed Martin, for taking money to appear more than 100 times on Russian state television, and then trying to hide it!

Shame on you for repeating stolen election lies and defending rioters!

Shame on you for trying to witch hunt out anybody in the DOJ!

And he went on, “When it comes to the problem of weaponization, the first part of it must be transparency. We have to show our fellow Americans what went on, because when you hide it and then you prosecute, you look like your target. That’s what the Biden administration, they didn’t tell you what they were doing they just targeted people.”

No, Ed, that’s literally exactly how it’s supposed to go. If he really doesn’t know that, oof, the Trump brain drain at DOJ has happened even faster than we thought.

Or hey, he is doing opposite-day for democracy on purpose! Ed’s going to find the person first and then show you the crime! Spoiler!

At least he’s telling you straight out how it’s going to go.

What, or rather who, the Weaponization Group is working on: going after Special Counsel Jack Smith; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the hush money case; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who won that civil fraud case against the Trump Organization; and the Justice Department's handling of January 6 cases. Probably Judge Hannah Dugan. And maybe some congresspeople too!

It’s all more projection than Lawrence of Arabia, all day, every day.

Do you think they ever get tired of saying made-up stuff?

It must be exhausting. Is that why these right-wingers keep passing out all the time?

Off-topic, but kind of weird, right?

Anyway, keep an eye out for Eagle Ed, he and Pammy Jo will be coming soon in search of Trump’s retribution, in every statehouse, outhouse and courthouse in the land.

Only 1,347 more days to go!

