It brings us endless joy to see what an irrelevant TERF broadcasting from her mom’s basement Megyn Kelly has become. She’s such an unpleasant asshole, and becomes more of one every day, it appears. That is, if you even have occasion to run across her commentary, which is unlikely unless you’ve boned your Twitter algorithm by replying to one of her scoffing, eye-rolling tweets and Elon Musk will now force you to read her every utterance every time you open his shitty app.

She’s a bad person. Kids watching at home: She just is.

Just a foul, unkind, hateful, racist garbage human. A bad example for children, a bad example of humanity.

But again, her career has taken the trajectory of somebody whose only real constituency is people who are as hateful and culturally irrelevant as she is. Her bank account is probably doing fine, and hey, good for her.

The point is that she is the latest white conservative idiot to be very angry with Taylor Swift, and she’s calling on her legions of idiot fans to boycott.

That’s it, that’s the joke.

What did Taylor Swift do to raise Kelly’s ire? She — and a bunch of other celebs — went to a comedy performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music where the star, Ramy Youssef, was giving a portion of the proceeds for humanitarian relief in Gaza. The organization is American Near East Refugee Aid, and it also helps people in the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan.

Helping innocent people should be a no-brainer, no matter what your very complex thoughts on the Israel/Gaza war are (AND THAT IS NOT AN INVITATION TO A FURIOUS DEBATE IN THE COMMENTS, SO FUCK OFF, WE SWEAR TO GOD).

By Kelly’s reaction, you’d think Taylor Swift had posted an Insta signup sheet for the Hamas bake sale. Of course, for shallow white racist shitholes like Megyn Kelly, there’s no difference between “Attend comedy show where the proceeds will help people in Gaza” and “Recruit for Hamas.” Again, kids, Megyn Kelly is a bad person.

Like so:

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative pundit tore into Swift, saying she “owes Israelis and Jewish Americans an apology” for her appearance at the show. “I hope they boycott her events until she issues it, because attending this thing was wrong,” Kelly said. “Do some Googling. See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza.” Addressing Swift, Kelly added, “You clearly know nothing.”

Y’all, Megyn Kelly is against Gaza because she’s such a staunch supporter of women’s and gay rights. We absolutely love it when white fascist conservatives try to GOTCHA! the libs with these sorts of talking points. Their brains simply aren’t sharp enough to understand why it never, ever works.

Also y’all, again, we repeat that Megyn Kelly is calling for a boycott of Taylor Swift.

Or rather she’s telling Israelis and American Jewish people to boycott Taylor Swift. She demanded an apology from Taylor Swift, on behalf of Israelis and Jewish Americans, because she totally speaks for them. You know how Israelis and Jewish Americans are always like “OMG did you listen to Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM today?” and all their friends and family say, “Yes obviously!” because of how she’s their favorite.

Yep.

If you’d like to see Kelly’s meltdown, we guess we’ll post it below:

LMAO she’s so angry.

Good Megyn-Kelly-ing, Megyn Kelly! You’re nailing it.

OPEN THREAD.

