One of the things that I continue to be astounded by — astounded, not surprised — is the incredible fragility of the Right, vis-à-vis the things they say about pretty much everyone who isn’t a straight Christian white Republican man.

Case in point! Actress Rachel Zegler, who is currently starring in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway and played Snow White in a movie that so enraged Republicans that it’s been two years and Disney hasn’t even released it yet, made some relatively milquetoast anti-Trump comments after the election, which sent no small number of MAGA people through the roof.

Here it is, unedited:

i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful. i shouldn't be this shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes. i echo ethel cain's statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace.

That’s it. That’s all she said. Personally, I would say that was a fairly measured response given the venom she’s received from the Right over having been cast in Snow White. This 23-year-old girl has lunatics tweeting at her telling her they hope she dies.

But naturally, hordes of conservatives, many of whom, again, said far worse things about her when she played Snow White, lost their everloving minds over her post. One of them was noted cancel culture critic Megyn Kelly — who knows first hand that Donald Trump only ever says lovely things about people — who let loose on her Sirius XM show that apparently exists.

Via Daily Beast:

“Picture this,” Kelly said. “A Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.” “Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” Kelly said. “She has to go. I’m sorry, Disney, she has to go right now…There’s something wrong with this person.”

You know what? Kelly is right. I actually can’t picture any Republicans saying anything like that, largely because it is far more pleasant, reality-based and even-tempered than anything they’ve ever said about the Left. I would be fucking dazzled by the grace and eloquence of said person in comparison to, say, the vast majority of them who think we are literal demons who eat babies, molest children, and cause hurricanes with our abortions.

And it’s not just fringe wackos or even random celebs who say these things, it’s people who Donald Trump and JD Vance hang around with, regularly. Roseanne says we eat babies, they love her. Lance Wallnau says we’re literal demons, they love him. Tucker Carlson said the hurricanes came to Florida because of abortions, which were already illegal there by the time the hurricanes had arrived.

Kelly continued later on in the program:

Kelly doubled down on her attack later in her show while talking to stars of the Ruthless podcast, saying: “She’s starring right now in Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet so don’t go see that.” She continued: “You’re going to put out a Disney film with Snow White, a beloved American character, with a woman who hates more than half the country, the half that just elected Donald Trump?” “This is an incredible pivot point right now,” Kelly said. “We’ll see which way the woke Disney decides to go.”

Ehhhhhhh … I’m starting to think this is more about a desire to destroy “Woke Snow White” than it is about what Zegler actually said.

In fact, a part of me thinks they overreact to anything mildly mean because they think it’ll balance out — but it won’t, because all the Right even has is mean. Other than the fluoride thing because that’s actually just stupid. But aside from the fluoride thing, what do they have? They have a running list of people they want to hurt or see hurt, and that’s about it.

For her part, Zegler actually came out and apologized, which I’m pretty sure is more than Megyn Kelly ever got from Donald Trump for that “blood coming out of her wherever” comment.

Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.

What Zegler doesn’t get is that she will never be able to apologize to them enough, because they’re all full of shit anyway.

The next time this happens, I’m going to need the target, whoever it may be, to respond by saying “See, people reacting like this is why they will never remake Blazing Saddles” and then refuse to explain.