Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver has been relieved of, well, more or less everything that comes with being a state legislator following a little Twitter incident in which he approvingly shared a post from noted Pizzagate idiot Jack Posobiec featuring a meme about the Great Replacement.

Source: Twitter

As you surely know, the Great Replacement is the white supremacist conspiracy theory that white people are being secretly replaced by Folgers Crystals ethnic minorities.

The image featured a map covered in a ton of Black restroom men, with a smattering of white restroom men in parts of Canada, Russia and Australia.

After the meme attracted attention from those appropriately disgusted by it, Schriver spent the next couple of days whining on social media, making weird posts insinuating that God is personally opposed to interracial people existing because he wants there to be separate races:

I do not believe God is a racist but He does love the races! In Christ, there is neither Jew nor Gentile. We are all invited to be brothers and sisters IN HIM! AMEN!

And whining about how his nonsense is just math, which it is not:

Math is not a conspiracy theory. The organized effort to stomp it out is.

There are going to be the same amount of people in the world regardless of where they live and no one is forcing any white male Republicans to go anywhere (unfortunately). It’s not as if we’re murdering one Charlie Kirk for every person of color who emigrates here.

To be fair, I have to admit that I would absolutely love to replace Josh Schriver and everyone else who believes in this theory with literally anyone or anything on earth — not because they are white, but because they are repulsive. Given the choice between Josh Schriver and a Tiffany lamp serving in a state legislature, I’m going with the lamp.

Clearly, the Michigan Legislature agrees. On Monday, a week after Schriver posted the vile tweet, House Speaker Joe Tate stripped him of his office (the physical one, where he works), his staff, and his committee assignments. For now, all he will be able to do is raise his hand to vote.

“Rep. Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others," Tate said in a statement Monday. "The House of Representatives is the people’s house, and all Michiganders should look upon this body and take pride in how we conduct ourselves. It is also a workplace, and I have a responsibility to make sure the employees of the House feel safe and secure.”

While this is the most blatant example so far, Schriver, who represents portions of Oakland and Macomb counties (Detroit suburbs), has previously been caught signaling his support for white supremacist Nick Fuentes. In November, Right Wing Watch published an investigation into this, finding screenshots of his interactions with Groypers and tweets like this one.

While it doesn’t look like anything, Groypers frequently identify themselves by holding a single finger in the air (because America First!). Also, Nick Fuentes was, at that time, posting on Twitter with a secret account called “autumn groyper” — so Schriver’s message of “Autumn is my favorite. Have a nice trip … see you next Fall.” was likely an allusion to that.

Schriver is up for reelection this term and will probably not have a very easy time getting reelected now that he has not only been outed as a white supremacist but is no use, even to other white supremacists, given that he has lost everything but his ability to vote.

So — hey! — his ass just may get replaced after all.

