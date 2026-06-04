Wonkette

Wonkette

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Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
2h

I love your idea to make sure that the tax cuts to the rich are being used properly and not being wasted on yachts and private sex slave cults!

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
2h

We have a local community college and set up a fund to give monthly stipends to students who also are the head of the household—caring for a parent or sibling or kid(s). It’s really successful and keeps the student in school, not having to worry about having another job or care for a dependent. It pays more to that person and the community than it costs.

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