Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcie Jones's avatar
Marcie Jones
6h

That was the longest 90 seconds of my life

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Georgiaburning's avatar
Georgiaburning
6h

How soon can we get the cadaver dogs to search his backyard?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
458 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture