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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
5h

Michigan has towns named both "Hell" and "Paradise." I just thought I'd point that out...

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
5h

It is, indeed, complicated, but any sympathy I had for Israel after the Hamas attacks has pretty much evaporated, given its subsequent actions. I can still have sympathy for the victims and their families, but the government now basically wants to erase Palestinians.

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