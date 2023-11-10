Let’s dive right in, we all know who Mike Huckabee is and why we’re talking about abortion a whole lot this week. (It is because Americans love abortion so much and vote every chance they get to protect it, and vote against the garbage Republican fascists who are destroying their bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.)

MIKE HUCKABEE: We need to talk about the fact that we're not against women.

LMAO.

HUCKABEE: We recognize that an abortion has two victims, two victims, obviously, the unborn child.

It’s a fetus. Most abortions happen so early in pregnancy it’s a wad of goo.

HUCKABEE: And the other victim is the woman who's the birth mother

Nope. That is not how people who have abortions actually feel about it. Most people are relieved after abortions. They don’t regret it. They know it was the right decision. They’d do it again, goddammit.

Saying otherwise is a right-wing Christian fascist lie, which allows Christian fascists to pile other lies on top to justify their heinous Christian fascist policy beliefs, just like Mike Huckabee is doing right here, because he’s a Christian fascist scumbag. Hey, remember how hard he defended Josh Duggar back in the day, when we found out about all the family molestation?

Keep that in mind that when Mike Huckabee talks about being on the victims’ side.

It gets worse. He was saying the other victim is the birth mother …

HUCKABEE: … who probably got talked into the abortion by a boyfriend, a friend, a mother, a grandmother, maybe a father.

Oh, you betcha. Because people who have abortions aren’t capable of coming to that decision on their own. Pregnant women don’t have any agency. Can’t think for themselves.

It was their evil horned devil grandmother sitting on their shoulder with their mom and dad and their boyfriend like DO ITTTTTTTT.

He continued:

HUCKABEE: And the fact is, we're not wanting to punish that woman in any way.

Tons of anti-abortion shitbags want to punish women who have abortions. Fuck off.

HUCKABEE: We want to reach out and show her compassion and assistance, maybe to keep the baby, maybe to find an adoptive parent, but never to condemn her.

But what if that person doesn’t want to carry the pregnancy to term, maybe for health reasons, maybe for life reasons, maybe for financial reasons, maybe they’re in an abusive relationship, maybe their dad raped them, maybe for whatever their own personal reasons are, which are not (factcheck) any of white conservative Christian men’s business?)

Fuck your fake conservative Christian compassion, the entire world is better off without it.

Next:

HUCKABEE: And I believe that the other factor that we need to talk about, how women are exploited through an abortion. They're not told the long-term physical consequences to their body or even the long-term consequences to their soul and their psyche.

Because those are 100 percent lies from the anti-abortion Christian extremist movement.

Doctors don’t like telling their patients lies. Fucks up their ZocDoc and WebMD ratings.

He babbled and babbled and babbled, and then he got to:

HUCKABEE: [O]ne thing we do agree on is that when you have a pregnancy that's in its eighth month and you just now decide you don't want it, then no doctors should go in and slice that child into many, many pieces and somehow call that women's reproductive health because it isn't healthy at all for the baby or the mother.

Good thing that’s a made-up right-wing lie about something that literally doesn’t happen, designed specifically to demonize the people who have abortions and those who provide them and make them look like monsters who just randomly decide at the last minute that they want to hack their babies to pieces. (We actually know why later abortions happen. Religious lunatics lie about the true reasons, because it’s a lot easier to demonize people that way.)

The actual thing we can agree on is that Mike Huckabee should go stub all his vile toes in hell. All those in favor say “Aye!”

Bless all these shitbags’ hearts, though. They thought they won the war when the illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Little did they know that was simply a Pyrrhic victory on the way to losing the entire war.

Thoughts and prayers, motherfuckers.

