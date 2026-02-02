The Trump administration is not filled with the best or brightest.

Let’s see how they did on the Sunday shows this week.

Mike Johnson

The speaker appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press to lie about easily disproven things.

After a brief discussion about the current partial government shutdown, the topic quickly went to the reason for this shutdown: DHS/ICE funding. House Dems are demanding bare minimum changes in ICE operations after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota. But when host Kristen Welker asked if he supported those changes, Johnson couldn’t just say “yes” without a little victim-blaming and lying.

JOHNSON: Listen, there’s been tragedies in Minnesota and in Minneapolis in particular, brought about in large measure by the circumstances on the ground. You have the governor and local officials there, in some cases, inciting violence. They’re encouraging citizens to disrupt the operations of law enforcement. And it sets up a dangerous situation.

Ah, yes, the “they were asking for it” defense. Truly a staple of many abusers through out the eons. Also the way Republicans just talk. Not a coincidence.

Welker pointed out the inconvenient fact that Minnesota government officials have called for peaceful protests and this, ironically, caused Johnson to have a Freudian slip.

JOHNSON: Well, they are, but they’re also saying to resist.

The “violence” to MAGA (and to abusers) is that resist at all. That they don’t willingly submit to fascist takeover and allow their constitutional rights to be trampled. Authoritarians are always surprised when this happens.

So much violence towards poor, benevolent Loki.

Welker confronted Johnson with the Trump administration’s smearing of Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.” Much like when he made up that Trump was an undercover informant against Jeffrey Epstein (made funnier by this weekend’s Epstein revelations), Johnson came up with another implausible scenario just so he could kinda excuse Pretti’s murder.

JOHNSON: If local law enforcement had been involved, we have to ask ourselves this question. Would he [Pretti] still be alive right now? Because if they had apprehended him, and he was in jail safely, he would not have been on the streets to have been involved in that circumstance.

He really thought he had a gotcha there. If only the local cops were pre-arresting people for the fascists, maybe Alex Pretti would be alive. Let’s break this down:

If Pretti allegedly kicking those taillights was an arrestable offense, he would have been. Instead, they allegedly assaulted him until they broke a rib and then went about their day. Pretti, being a man of principle, went out again to protest a week later and was murdered by the same force. If he was in jail away from murderous ICE/CBP agents, sure, Pretti might have been alive. But that’s a hypothetical that only shifts the “when” or “if,” and doesn’t fix the underlying problem of presence of murderous ICE/CBP agents. Is this the punishment for “taillight”?

Welker had the same question:

WELKER: But you don’t think kicking a taillight amounts to something that’s punishable by death though. I mean-- JOHNSON: Well, no. Of course not. No. And that was a separate circumstance.

Johnson also tried to excuse Trump’s obsession with his 2020 election loss, and Welker shut it down.

You can never change that Mike Johnson was an OG election denier and January 6 insurrectionist enabler. He’ll always be this fucking guy.

Ron Johnson

CNN’s Dana Bash asked America’s second dumbest senator on State of the Union about Trump’s intention to steal $10 billion from taxpayers by suing the IRS. Johnson, ever the fiscal hawk, was right on top of it.

That’s the problem! Not that the president is gonna pay or settle with himself from taxpayers, but that “we don’t have it”? Jesus Fucking Christ.

Kristi Noem

We conclude with DHS Secretary Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem (or Secretary KLAN, for short) on Fox & Friends Weekend. Secretary KLAN stepped on a rake, as usual.

NOEM: I always tell people that the days you don't hear about us are the days we were successful.

There hasn’t been a day since Trump’s swearing-in where we haven’t heard from DHS. So she may be right.

Once again, no notes.

Have a week.

