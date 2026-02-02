Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
32mEdited

"RON JOHNSON: I don't doubt the federal government deserves to be sued. The problem is we don't have $10 billion."

You see, the problem isn't a corrupt president openly attempting to steal $10 billion from taxpayers, but that "we don't have" it, says the stupidest man on the Senate until Tubervile got elected.

Reply
Share
4 replies
TurnItOff!'s avatar
TurnItOff!
35m

By Noem's measurement, it sounds like the DHS would be super-successful if they all just fucked off home. We wouldn't hear anything about them at all.

Reply
Share
1 reply
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture