Mike Lee has always been one the most idiotic liars in the Senate … and that’s saying something when his frienemy is Ted Cruz. But on Saturday, Mike Lee posted a stupid statement that is equal parts scary and uninformed.

“Abolish TSA. Let airlines do their own screening.”- Mike Lee, 1/25/2025

There is a reason that the federal government took on this responsibility from the airlines, Mike Lee: September 11, 2001.

Before 9/11, passenger screenings were the responsibility of airlines — the good old days Mike Lee wants to return to. The duties of operating the screening checkpoints were contracted out to private firms, passengers and visitors only had to pass through metal detectors, and passengers had their carry-on luggage X-rayed just before entering the concourses. But boarding passes and photo ID were not required, as at that time the concourse was still viewed as a public area rather than a sterile space. And more fatally on that day, small knives and box cutters were allowed to be carried in your carry-on luggage as they were considered “work tools” by some of the screening agencies. After 9/11, The Aviation and Transportation Security Act was passed by the 107th Congress and established TSA.

How do we know this? It was all detailed in the 9/11 Commission Report for everyone to read (or do a thesis about for their aeronautics BA in college; hello!). This should all be known to someone as old as Mike Lee and it’s downright idiotic from someone who is a current United States senator.

Now this isn’t the first time before today he’s had this hard-on for abolishing the TSA.

What’s the opposite of a “running gag”?

And we’re still going.

While there are valid complaints (one asshole in December 2001 and we ARE STILL taking off shoes at the airport) and reforms that could be made, this is more deregulation and privatization meant to enrich corporations. This idea that any corporation, much less airlines, will just do the right thing because it’s the right thing has been disproven over and over historically. Just ask all the leg space and free checked bags you no longer have if you think airlines won’t squeeze every dime while cheaping out for customers left with little alternative to cross-country/world travel. All it will result in is the race for the lowest bidder for security services until one or more flights pay the price.

Many films before 9/11 had scenes of protagonists running to an airport gate to confess their love, get on an emergency flight to make friends with Billy Idol, or get on a nearly missed flight while leaving their affluent Chicago son home alone to have a Christmas adventure.

And while some are nostalgic for an era where you could have a free inflight meal to have ruined …

… or complain about in hacky stand-up comedy sets …

… we will never get this back no matter the deregulation Mike Lee wants. We’d rather not be in the next 9/11 just in order to line the pockets of some lobbyist who contributes to Mike Lee or fly in some experimental vehicle designed by Elon Musk because he could.

Flying sometimes is hard enough. Let’s not add a lottery element to security because some libertarian assclown like Mike Lee wants to.

