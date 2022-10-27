Mike Pence, on top of narrowly escaping getting hanged by Donald Trump's biggest fans on January 6, is famous for being a "Knower Of Lord" and a "Can't Be By Self With Lady Because Mother Says."

Well at least he'd like us to think he is a "Knower Of Lord," that performatively pious Southern Baptist minister-lookin' fuck.

He went on Fox Business yesterday to yap his dumb trap about his white conservative icky version of Christianity, because despite how he did One Good Thing and certified Joe Biden's Electoral College win, he is still at heart just a wanking motion dot gif. And in all his infinite wisdom he declared that freedom of religion doesn't mean Americans have the right to be free to walk around without having other people's religions forced on us without our consent.

(Because Mike Pence is a fundamentalist Christian, we can assume this only applies to fundamentalist Christianity. We doubt Pence will defend the rights of Wiccans to force their peace, love, and understanding on everyone else.)

He explained to gross disgusting always-wrong Larry Kudlow:

“Fox Business' Larry Kudlow: "These lefties want to scrap religion." Former Vice President Mike Pence: "The good news is, that after four years of the Trump-Pence administration, I'm confident that we have a pro-religious freedom majority on the Supreme Court."” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1666817674

Some quotes:

"These lefties want to scrap religion, Mike Pence, and I think it's a terrible mistake," Kudlow griped.

The American people on the whole are scrapping religion, you losers. (Canadians are too!)

"Well, the radical left believes that the freedom of religion is the freedom from religion. But it's nothing the American founders ever thought of or generations of Americans fought to defend," Pence said.

It's totally what they meant. Many of the founders weren't Christians. The idea that America was founded by fundamentalist Christians who wanted to establish Christianity as a state religion is just made-up lying bullshit, a story told by weak people for the benefit of other weak people.

He kept going:

"You know, I said today here in Houston that the source of our nation's greatness has always been our faith in God, our freedom, and our vast natural resources. And the good news is, that after four years of the Trump-Pence administration, I'm confident that we have a pro-religious freedom majority on the Supreme Court of the United States. And I'm confident that come Election Day, November the 8th, you're gonna see that freedom majority around the country turn out and vote pro-freedom majorities in the House, and in the Senate, and in statehouses around the country," Pence said. "So stay tuned, Larry. Help is on the way."

"Pro-religious freedom majority" is white supremacist fascist Christian code-speak for the imposition of white supremacist fascist Christianity. For proof, just look what the white supremacist fascist Christian (illegitimate partisan hack) Supreme Court spends its time doing.

If you want a historical refutation to Mike Pence's garbage besides "Thank baby Jesus that Mike Pence and Larry Kudlow have the religious freedom to go eat a bag of dicks in hell," Brandon Gage wrote ably about it at AlterNet, about how the Constitution doesn't mention any Supreme being, about how vile Thomas Jefferson and James Madison thought it was to impose one's religious beliefs on another, and how Benjamin Franklin hated the idea even more than those two.

But this really is what these people believe.

Here's a hate preacher named Jonathan Shelley spelling out the rightwing conservative Christian worldview on "religious freedom":

“Christian hate-preacher Jonathan Shelley says freedom of religion means you get to choose between being "a Baptist or a Methodist," not Hindu, Muslim, or atheist.” — Hemant Mehta (@Hemant Mehta) 1666624844

Why yes, that is the same man previously seen on Wonkette saying that if parents don't raise their kids right, they'll turn into communist Biden-loving CNN watchers who have STDs.

He also recently said these things about Jewish people and gays:

“In a vile antisemitic sermon, Christian hate-preacher Jonathan Shelley said we'd be "lucky" if the Holocaust *really* took the lives of 6 million Jews. He also said he wouldn't shed a single tear if an extremist murdered everyone in a gay bar. Details: https://t.co/JdrNnupMWG” — Hemant Mehta (@Hemant Mehta) 1666885506

Sicko, right?

But please, Mike Pence, subject us to more babbling about what "religious freedom" really means to you. We love it when y'all tell on yourselves.

