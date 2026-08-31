Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
13m

“ If you didn’t know, prior to Breitbart, Yiannopoulos ran a relatively left-leaning tech news site called The Kernel, until it got a bunch of bad press for not properly paying contributors and he ended up selling the site to The Daily Dot.”

I genuinely wonder how many are doing it just for the attention. Like this is all just a path on the road to celebrity for someone who doesn’t have any talent and is repulsive to their very core. I will always give Steven Miller credit at least for the authenticity of his Transylvanian old world aesthetic and hunger for blood banks.

The biggest political movement is the transformation of the Republican Party from trickle down economics into a racist authoritarian cult of personality. Many people are responsible and few if any will face consequences for it.

Milo helped. And now he’s gone. I will not be shedding a tear over it.

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Karen Krebser's avatar
Karen Krebser
17m

Putting "internet in-joke" together in a sentence with "Bosnian genocide" ought to be its own war crime.

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