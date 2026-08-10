Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
3h

My car was towed because I am a Christian Conservative and they are trying to silence my faith. It's my religion to park my car wherever I feel!

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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
3h

She doesn't have that "Southern Belle" look we Yankees have been told about for decades.

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