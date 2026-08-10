(via Brittany Boltinhouse @espino.sosa on Instagram)

Last week, the Miss USA organization (previously owned by Donald Trump, as you may recall), dethroned Miss North Carolina USA winner Brittany Boltinhouse, citing her long and storied history of using a certain racial slur (not with the hard “R” in the ones posted online, but still) and attendant unseemliness online. We wouldn’t have thought that a beauty pageant previously owned by Donald Trump would have had standards as high as Love Island USA (two contestants this year and one last year were kicked off for similar reasons), but it’s always nice to be impressed.

However! In an interview with Carolina Journal, the 27-year-old Honduran-Mexican Mormon shared that she believes she was actually ousted for her deep faith and conservative beliefs. You know, in a beauty pageant previously owned by Donald Trump, where they would never allow such a thing.

Via Carolina Journal:

“As of today I believe I was stripped of my title because of my political stance and my belief system as a conservative Christian woman,” she said in the Carolina Journal interview below. “I don’t know,” she said. “All I can say from the information I have today is what I believe and I think. Honestly, I don’t know; I wasn’t really given anything.” “I’m proud of my faith, I’m proud of my standards, I’m a proud conservative woman, but Christian woman, a God-fearing woman,” she added.

I don’t know too much about pageantry beyond what I learned from Toddlers and Tiaras, but is it uncommon for Miss USA/Miss America/beauty contestants to be “God-fearing Christians?” And did anyone even know about her political viewpoints before the posts resurfaced?

There’s been one Jewish winner of Miss America (Bess Myerson, 1945), and one Hindu winner (Nina Davuluri, 2013). There has been one Muslim winner of Miss USA (Rima Fakih, 2010), who later converted to Christianity. The only Miss USA contestant I actually know anything about is Kenya Moore, who, despite blowing up enormous sexually explicit portraits of her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate at the opening of her hair spa (for which she was de-Housewived), was, at least, raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

It certainly does not seem as though there has been an atheist or agnostic Miss USA or Miss America.

So far, this seems to be the most cited example of her nonsense:

Boltinhouse also referred to herself as being “toxic af,” which, as far as we can tell, is a fair assessment.

However, it seems that her tiara was retracted for a bit more than that.

“The Miss USA Organization does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strip anyone of their dignity — whoever they are,” said Miss USA CEO Thom Brodeur, adding that “What was brought to us was not a single moment. It reflected conduct over an extended period of time.”

Neither the pageant nor Boltinhouse herself seems willing to discuss what the other “conduct” entailed, so we can probably assume it wasn’t great.

Want to send us money in an entirely different way? Click here or join our Patreon!

Donate!

Naturally, Boltinhouse has received all kinds of support across conservative social media, often from people who were more than comfortable using the hard “r” or were convinced that the Miss USA pageant just didn’t want people to know that there were Latinas out there supporting Donald Trump.

“This is intended to create the CHILLING effect to keep people quiet about loving America,” said an especially douchey looking fella named Johnny St. Pete.

Well, that just seems true.

On the bright side for Boltinhouse, there is an almost zero percent chance of her not immediately landing a job at Fox or one of the other 80 million right-wing news services that exists now, which is probably better for her career than winning Miss USA.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!



