Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Your Friday hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/aussie-snow-leopard-quads-debut

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/79fee12e-36e6-4d8e-b2e6-df528acd3848?utm_source=share

Have a good weekend!

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Opalescent Riddles's avatar
Opalescent Riddles
5h

Highway Patrol: License and registration please. Do you have any idea how fast you were going?

Melanie: I do not consent to you to lookeeng in trunk.

HP: Ma'am?

M: Thees baseless accoosayshuns uff epstein in trunk compleetly unfounded.

HP: Ma'am, I'm gonna have to ask you to step out of the vehicle.

M: Also absolutely NO hoookers unt blow in trunk.

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