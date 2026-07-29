Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
4h

Hawksbill turtle and queen angelfish in ye olde hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/feeding-friendsies

And you get a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a03b484b-97d9-493d-b462-b38f66ce57f4

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Martini Glambassador
4h

The data center stories reminded me to check on the status of the proposed one adjacent to the Nashville Zoo that I wrote about a few weeks ago. Looks like at least for now, the project has been halted. https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/nashville-halts-data-center-development-185600029.html

(Orig story here— https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mayuree-has-the-kitten-crazies)

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