Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
4h

Thank you for the Florence + The Machine link!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Damn, that elephant upstairs had too much coffee this morning.

Where's Edison when you need him?

I apologize that is a very dark joke coming from me, but still... you sick fucks love dark humor!

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