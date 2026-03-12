Gott im Himmel, Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexican Child Rape Ranch!

Zorro ranch main house (video still)

It’s a lot, so let us purify the air with a spritz of Byredo Desert Dawn perfume then one of De Los Santos, pour a cup of bush tea from our Pueblo tea set, and begin around the present.

Short version, fucking creepy shit from multiple reports, man, where to even begin! We gotta don a muumuu and light up a cigarette Joan Didion-style too for this jackrabbit hole. What first, the alleged buried bodies of girls strangled to death during rough sex, the “people coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them,” or the coverup that went and still goes all the way to the top, and the New Mexico Legislature and State’s Attorney’s quest to uncover the truth!

Monday, at the direction of New Mexico state Attorney General Raúl Torrez, New Mexican authorities searched the property formerly known as Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch in Santa Fe County.

The impetus was an anonymous November 2019 email, included in the recent Epstein Files fatberg, which had been sent to a local radio host named Eddy Aragon, claiming that “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G. Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

The writer claimed to have video footage of Epstein and also late banking heir Matthew Mellon having sex with minors, and a “Girl from Bay Area suicide attempt confession to Madam G (audio)” and said they’d turn the files over in exchange for one Bitcoin, which at the time was only worth about $4,000.

But the FBI was unable and/or unwilling to follow up or corroborate the tip.

And holy incriminating, this New York Times report on Kash Patel’s FBI’s shambolic attempts at coverup!

In late July, F.B.I. agents exchanged a flurry of early-morning emails about a sensitive task relating to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An agent listed the names of 14 prominent men, with President Trump at the top, and gave direct instructions: “Take these names and build out new spreadsheet w all the derog on them,” referring to derogatory information found in the Epstein files.

That morning [the same day Todd Blanche flew to Florida to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, BTW], agents prepared summaries of the “salacious statements” that tipsters and other interviewees had made against Mr. Trump and others. Their rundown on the president consisted of two bullet points. One was an allegation from a woman who said that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. The other was a claim that Mr. Epstein once introduced a woman to Mr. Trump, saying, “This is a good one, huh?” with Mr. Trump replying, “Yes.”

PREVIOUSLY!

Then derp,

In the days that followed, the F.B.I. converted the summaries on the prominent men into a slide that was part of a 21-page internal presentation on the Epstein case.

And later in August an unclassified version of the table with more detail was circulated, which also revealed that the FBI had done background checks on the tipsters for any of their criminal histories. For the “derog.” (!)

You don’t make a PowerPoint slideshow about a criminal fucking conspiracy!

What’s more, five days after Epstein’s death, according to no one less prominent and Trump-humping than House Oversight Committee Chair and jowly chucklefuck James Comer, Bill Barr’s FBI issued an order to states and the US Virgin Islands to stand down on any ongoing investigations of their own.

Now New Mexico state investigators have opened up their own inquiry, and three weeks ago established a Truth Commission of four members to investigate. Just like in Rwanda.

New Mexico! It is not only the land of Georgia O’Keefe’s dry and labial hills, it has a dirty side too, Breaking Bad-inspiring, a place Cormac McCarthy ran off to go get lost with his underage muse. It also has more than 7,000 abandoned mines, and areas that are still remote, including that Zorro ranch property, which sprawls over nearly 12 square miles in Santa Fe County, that Epstein bought in the early 1990s, making him the state’s largest landowner at the time. Then he erected a massive complex that included a 28,636 square feet main house, which was the largest private residence in the state too, and later added a private airstrip, a helicopter pad, a firehouse with engines and an airplane hangar for a jet. The property is so private it has its own half-mile private road, and is surrounded by land owned by the family of the former New Mexico governor Bruce King and the government of New Mexico, who Epstein bought the parcel from.

Epstein had willed Zorro ranch to his final girlfriend, Belarusian dentist Karyna Shuliak, but it instead went into a trust to settle victims’ lawsuits, and in 2023 the property was bought by a real estate magnate from Dallas named Don Huffines, who just very last week happened to have won the Republican primary for Texas comptroller. Why was a person who wants to be comptroller of Texas buying property out of state, and that property in particular? (And surely a Belarusian dentist would know how to dispose of identifying features of remains?)

Don Huffines speaking at an event in Orlando, Florida, by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons)

And though it is called a “ranch,” it’s in a high, cold desert, not suitable for farming much of anything. Except, you know, humans. And souls.

Images via Bing

NYT: “Since purchasing the property, Mr. Huffines has rechristened it San Rafael Ranch, after the patron saint of healing, and said he would transform it into a Christian retreat.”

What kind of Christian, and what kind of healing, gee!

But back in Epstein’s heyday, the ranch entertained a lot of visitors.

Maria Farmer and her little sister Annie claim to have been abused there; Maria went to the FBI back in 1996, six administrations ago, to say that Epstein and Maxwell had lured her and her underage sister to the ranch and sexually assaulted both of them, and also that Donald Trump had chillingly sized her up with Epstein like a piece of meat. She even called them again a decade later. Two tips that the FBI proceeded to ignore! Poor Virginia Giuffre reported that she was raped at the ranch also.

Another frequent guest was JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley, who appears in the files nearly 8,000 times, gushing to Epstein in more than a thousand messages about visiting him, including a request to “say hi to Snow White” at the ranch, and requesting to play “Beauty and the Beast” the next time. Finance guys, they have a reputation as dark-triad debauchers for a reason. The high-finance system doesn’t merely turn a blind eye to sins, it richly rewards bankers that bring in clients’ bucks by any means necessary. It makes sin reinforcing, creates a sin race for who can be the most sinful! Epstein flaunting a jailbait entourage, gatekeeping who could invest with him, Tarzan-vining his connections … that wasn’t just about wanting little-girl massages, though he did. It was also key to his forbiddenest-fruit mystique, and the whole package made him and his banker friends a money-hoovering machine.

PREVIOUSLY!

Staley later became chief executive of Barclays until 2023, when his embarrassing ties became known. JPMorgan Chase paid a $290 million settlement and Staley was shitcanned and banned from bank-management roles in London. And, but, yet, still, it does not seem like the FBI ever opened any kind of criminal investigation, and he’s never been charged with a crime.

Another visitor, the Democratic New Mexico governor from 2003 to 2011 Bill Richardson. Before he died in 2023, he was also a congressman, US Ambassador to the UN, and then Secretary of Energy under Bill Clinton. And somewhere in there he also found time to meet with Epstein at least nine times, including at the ranch and on Lolita Island, flew on his plane and helicopter, and Epstein contributed at least $50,000 to his campaign.

Other guests to the ranch: Robert Redford, Woody Allen, Reid Hoffman, Joi Ito, and Peter Thiel.

And New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero told the Daily Mail, “We have people coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them. [...] It’s so dark and perplexing, and I know that if you mention this to someone, it sounds very conspiratorial … But we need to get down to the truth of what really happened here in our own backyard.” One should say so.

For better or worse, that is all the details we have to go on. But considering Epstein was fantasizing about a breeding ranch for his superior sperm, and Virginia Giuffre said he and Maxwell had been hitting her up for her womb, and Epstein somehow was able to ship in countless of Russian, Western European, and Eastern European girls between borders with little to no trace, and with a manse and spread big enough for a dozen Dr. Frank N. Furter laboratories, who fucking even knows any more.

Well, perhaps somebody. Concluded the NYT:

One F.B.I. document said that shortly after news reports said Mr. Epstein was under investigation by the local police for abusing girls, the police chief in Palm Beach, Fla., Michael Reiter, received a call from Mr. Trump. Years later, the police chief told the F.B.I. what he remembered of the conversation. “Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Mr. Trump said, according to the document recounting their conversation.

Everyone! Is Putin everyone?

Drip, drip, barf!

[Daily Mail / New York Times gift link]

Wonkette posts are always free. Feel free to Share

Tip Wonkette if you'd like to