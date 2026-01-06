Sen. Mark Kelly

How low will this administration go to rid itself of political enemies or anyone threatening to get in the way of Trump doing whatever the fuck he wants? We are still plunging the depths in our rickety submersible! Now Secretary of Defense / former Fox News host / credibly accused sexual assailant Pete Hegseth has huffed on X that he has issued a formal letter of censure to Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, which will go on his permanent record, ooooo, and has directed Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to review his retirement rank and pay and “provide a recommendation in 45 days.” Which is better than the hanging like George Washington would that Trump called for, at least. Or the court martial Hegseth was calling for earlier last year. Guess even the military lawyers who told him that it’s okay to kill civilian boat-bomb survivors explained that would never fly.

What Hegseth is angrily hooting his whiskey breath about is how Kelly — man who knows of what he speaks, combat pilot of four missions, astronaut, and hero who nursed his wife Gabby Giffords back to health after she got shot in the fucking brain by a conspiracy-theorist lunatic — has been unabashedly stating the truth: that the Uniform Code of Military Justice says members of the military have a duty and obligation to not follow illegal orders, not even from Sleepy Hitler. And Hegseth calls that “seditious statements.” Unlike when Lord and Savior Donald Trump tried to overthrow the 2020 election by lying about fraud that he knew did not exist! That was just, like, him stating his opinion and doing free speech, man.

And SecDef Duffman, Trump, and little Nazi bitch Stephen Miller have been furious at Kelly in particular since November, when Kelly, along with Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin plus Reps. Maggie Goodlander, Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan, recorded a PSA directed at members of the military and intelligence communities to that effect. Watch it again and again, it is better than Cats!

Hegseth’s histrionics (and all the war crimes, and how he fired all of the military lawyers right away) only go to show how much that message is needed!

War crimes sure is a sensitive spot for Hegseth. And military men with many times more experience and higher rank than Hegseth ever rose to all know what the law is. Such as also former Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who infuriated Trump during his first term by not agreeing to tell the Army to go shoot protestors in DC in the legs from a helicopter, and told Stephen Miller to “shut the fuck up” for good measure. Last January Hegseth stripped Milley of his security detail, and ordered the acting inspector general to investigate whether the former Army leader could face criminal charges or a retroactive demotion, though nothing seems to have happened with that yet.

And what has been going on with Hegseth’s boat bombings sure sounds like just plain old murder. For starters, the US has not been, and officially is still not, at declared war with Venezuela. Ask Marco Rubio, it’s “law enforcement.”

And while Hegseth and Trump have been making nonsensical claims that the now 115 victims of boat bombings were smuggling drugs to the US, and that is exactly the same as engaging in “hostilities” like firing on troops would be, at the same time Hegseth was also telling Congress that he did not need to get any kind of approval from them, because US troops were never in harm’s way from these people in the boats to begin with. Which is it?

And there’s also the order that somebody gave to finish off survivors of a boat attack while they clung helplessly to flotsam, which is such a war crime that it is even listed as a specific example in the military code of justice list of war crimes:

Shipwrecked combatants include those who have been shipwrecked from any cause…. Persons who have been incapacitated by … shipwreck are in a helpless state, and it would be dishonorable and inhumane to make them the object of attack. In order to receive protection as hors de combat, the person must be wholly disabled from fighting.

Whoever gave that order could certainly face charges one day, if Democrats ever return to power. Coward Hegseth says it wasn’t him! He just happened to be out of the room taking a 44-minute dump or something at the time, leaving Admiral Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley, head of the military’s Special Operations Command, to figure out what to do by himself. Though Hegseth says he totally approved of what Bradley did once he found out about it, you betcha. Can we see the tape to judge for ourselves? HELL NO!

Anyway, Kelly has not backed down since November.

And he is not backing down now, either.

Nor has he quit calling Trump BONE SPURS.

In November, whiskeydick Hegseth was raging that Kelly should get a COURT MARTIAL, that didn’t happen, so he’s now resorting to other measures to try to discredit the guy. He desperately does not want other members of the military, retired or otherwise, free-speeching anything that might make troops think twice about participating in the Donroe Doctrine for Dominating the Hemisdere, be it bombing people in boats, or killing 80 civilians in Venezuela. Because ideas like that might spread, and then the whole plan would come crashing down. Wouldn’t that be a shame.

