Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

Off topic. A hacker publicly wiped out several white supremacist websites, then published some of the user data. This was done onstage at a hacking convention, while dressed as the pink Power Ranger.

https://kotaku.com/martha-root-hacker-white-supremacists-power-ranger-2000656764

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Patt's avatar
Patt
3h

Gabby Giffords has a few words too:

"This week marks 15 years since I was shot. Watching the president and his administration target my husband for speaking out is beyond disappointing—it’s a disturbing abuse of power that should alarm every American.

Captain Mark Kelly is driven by principle and duty. No bully can diminish his unwavering commitment to our country."

https://www.facebook.com/GGiffords/posts/pfbid02NfB3Ae5B8x7uL4MhGUzBeK1GPWHs477aDXAqoWVujbayZTpgab936nGqQyMPrFoDl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
344 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture