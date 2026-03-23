Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2d

LOL, to be fair to Marcie, the spreadsheet with definitions is getting kind of long. I'm going to correct the caption in a moment.

But yes, here is your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/baby-rhino-zoomies-e30

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/1815e414-d053-4e43-898a-9ef30b7cd7c9

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2d

I remain hopeful!

"Election forecasters boost Amy Acton's odds of winning Ohio governor's race"

"The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball both announced the decision to move their outlook on the Ohio governor's race from "Likely Republican" to "Lean Republican" on the same day on Thursday.

Both are regarded as two of the most accurate and widely used forecasters for predicting outcomes in upcoming U.S. elections.

The shifts come as two new polls were released over the past two weeks showing Amy Acton, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, with leads in the Ohio governor's race over Vivek Ramaswamy, the heavy favorite for the Republican nomination for governor.

The most recent poll, which was released by Quantus Insights and questioned 809 likely voters across the state between March 13 and 14, saw Acton narrowly leading Ramaswamy by a one-point margin. In the poll, Acton garnered support from 46% of likely voters, while Ramaswamy garnered support from 45% of likely voters.

Meanwhile, another poll that was conducted by EMC Research in February saw Acton with a significantly larger 10-point lead. In that poll, 1,343 likely voters were surveyed between Feb. 10-22, where Acton garnered support from 53% of likely voters, and Ramaswamy garnered support from 43% of likely voters."

https://www.wlwt.com/article/election-forecasters-boost-actons-odds-of-winning-2026-race/70810765

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