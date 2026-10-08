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Stulexington's avatar
Stulexington
3h

“It’s the war, it’s gas prices, it’s diesel.”

Texas is upset over high oil prices. Let that sink in.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Everyone make sure to be ready to actually give the unreconstructed party an anchor and an L this fall. Polls are what people SAY. I want to see what they DO.

And what we can DO is be ready for shenanigans.

Is your registration intact? Check your status, ESPECIALLY in unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror! Republicans will do everything possible to purge your registration so keep top eye!

Do you have your voting plan solidified? Especially in unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror, you need to have your logistics set up as Republicans work hard to make it uncomfortable and impractical to vote.

VOTE AS EARLY IN POSSIBLE IN PERSON (if at all possible).

Once you fill your ballot, if at all possible use official dropboxes only...early! Republicans rely on delayed counting in populous areas of Election Day votes...they can cry "Fraud!" and then transmit the lies through the rightwing media human centipede (including its MSM segments!)

Do not rely on the USPS to deliver your ballot in a timely manner!

Let's all be fired up and ready to go for the big dance! And begin to be prepared for 2028 too!

Mount up! And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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