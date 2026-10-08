Those midterm elections are less than four weeks away, and the headlines just keep getting worse for Republicans.

Politico: “Republicans enter triage mode as their election hopes continue to dim.” And it’s illustrated with a picture of Donald Trump leading Lindsey Graham’s undead sister Darline by the hand like he’s trying to make sure she gets to the pudding line at the nursing home safely.

As the article explains, Republicans have pretty much given up on North Carolina, accepting that Thom Tillis’s Senate seat is going to end up belonging to Democrat Roy Cooper. Besides, they suddenly are freaked out about and pouring money into South Carolina, where Darline Graham is apparently basically AWOL, which is probably better for her campaign than showing her face, since she fuckin’ sucks so bad.

Republicans are indeed putting an additional $5 million into the race between Graham and Democrat Annie Andrews, who Trump is now attacking with anti-trans ads and calling her “Tr*nnie Andrews,” because base bigotry is the only thing pigfuck Republicans have left in their arsenal. Clearly they are scared, and the latest polls might be why.

And then there’s Kansas. They’re having to spend money in the Senate race in Kansas, which the Cook Political Report just reclassified as a “Toss-Up.” And Cook is generally pretty small-c conservative about these things. If you look at their current list of toss-ups, you’ll note that it still includes Iowa, Alaska, Maine, Michigan, Texas, and Ohio, all of which look varying degrees of “good” for Democrats. Iowa is starting to look great. Ohio has been looking great. Nate Silver has Texas in the “leans Democrat” category now. Maine is tight, but there are more polls with Troy Jackson up than there are with Susan Collins up. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball just moved the Alaska race between Democrat Mary Peltola and incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan to “leans Democrat.”

The Crystal Ball also has Michigan as “leans Democrat,” which is probably more true than any Republicans would like to admit. If it wasn’t, Mike Rogers wouldn’t be freaking out and releasing ads condemning the “tariff war” between the US and Canada, without mentioning Donald Trump’s name. And Trump wouldn’t be shitting his pants on Truth Social saying that Abdul El-Sayed “goes back to the days of the Jihad,” whatever the hell that means, and also calling him “Mohammed.” (It is entirely possible that Trump is just a senile white supremacist and thinks all Muslims are named “Mohammed.”)

If they weren’t shitting their pants about Michigan, Kash Patel’s FBI probably wouldn’t be making highly illegal campaign ads against El-Sayed.

So it definitely can’t be good for Mike Rogers that some audio just leaked of him making fun of Michigan voters worried about rising costs."Oh my gosh, coffee went up. You know, horror!" said Mike Rogers, in an ad we’re sure Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign is making as we speak.

Seriously, pick a state, and we can tell you how it sucks ass for Republicans right now. Texas? Their current hot attack against James Talarico is that he, himself, is missing in action, because of how he has the flu. He’s still fuckin’ winning, though!

But yeah, Trump is on Truth Social, demanding James TalaFREAKo come out, come out, wherever you are, and debate Ken Paxton. (We guess Natalie forgot to tell Trump that Talarico is selling “Talafreako” shirts on his website, that’s how much that nickname has backfired.)

Famously, Ken Paxton has been hiding from debates with Talarico this entire season, so it might be news to him that Trump is issuing such challenges. Oh yeah, and there’s more leaked Ken Paxton audio of him talking shit about why his impending loss isn’t his fault. “It’s the war, it’s gas prices, it’s diesel.” It’s also that Ken Paxton really sucks, but hey, Donald Trump was still willing to travel to Texas to talk about himself in a room full of empty seats last night, on “Paxton’s” behalf, so we guess they’re fine.

How bad is it for Republicans? Lord, if Democrats can find the money, they want to do a bigger push in Mississippi, which we who are from Memphis still contend is the top sleeper candidate for “Which Southern state would turn blue fastest if you just fucking invested there?” Could Scott Colom win in Mississippi? Could Dan Osborn in Nebraska? Yes and yes.

Quote from anonymous Republican in that Politico article we referenced at the top: “If the bottom continues falling out like it has been, this will be worse than 2006.”

Your mouth to God’s ears, bud.

But speaking of that money, we’ll end this piece where we started, with another horrible headline for Republicans, this time from the Washington Post: “Half a billion dollars in GOP spending does little to move polls.”

The story is basically what the headline says. Republicans have so much goddamned money this cycle, but that’s all they have. Voters simply do not want to eat the fascist shit sundae of failure, lost wars, and high gas prices the Republicans are selling. An excerpt of that article:

Since Labor Day, when President Donald Trump opened up his war chest for the midterms, Republicans have pumped half a billion dollars into competitive House and Senate races. A month later, the polls haven’t moved in their direction. High-quality public surveys show Democratic Senate candidates tied or leading in Alaska, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas — the same as before Labor Day. Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot has slightly widened since, from about six points to roughly nine, according to analyst Nate Silver’s polling average. Notably, the surge of attack ads has not sunk the Democrats at the center of some of the most expensive races. More voters hold a favorable than unfavorable view of Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, according to a late September New York Times-Siena poll — despite more than $115 million spent attacking him. Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s favorability actually increased by five points since August, to 47 percent, Fox News surveys show, despite $76.2 million in attacks.

Here’s a video from an MS NOW focus group with 10 Trump voters in Michigan. Five of them are voting for El-Sayed.

Four more weeks.

[Washington Post]

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