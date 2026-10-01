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Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
2h

Bumper sticker

“If you had a dollar for every trans woman in college sports you couldn’t afford a gallon of diesel “

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
2h

I do like that some Democrats are finally saying FUCK THAT. Tammy Duckworth said that in an interview I saw last week about "civility". Also, relying on "lifetime republican" Fetterman is DEFINITELY a bad idea.

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