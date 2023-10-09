Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina has been sold by some in mainstream news media as an example of a “good/normal” Republican. But, in what has continued to be an evergreen Wonkette axiom, there is no such thing as a “Good Republican.” Mace has benefitted from lowered expectations for her party while revealing time and time again she is just as bad as people like Gaetz or frenemy Majorie Taylor Greene.

This Sunday, Mace appeared on CBS’ “Face The Nation” with Margaret Brennan.

Last week, before Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz pulled an “Ides of March” on Kevin McCarthy, we sided with Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in saying to let the Republicans sort themselves out. As French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is attributed as once saying: “Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.” But apparently, this common-sense political advice broke many political commentators and conservatives who have come to expect Dems to clean up Republican shit solely for “process” or “normalcy.”

Then the Middle East went into chaos (again) just as Congress is paralyzed, on a recess, with only discount Beverly Leslie Patrick McHenry’s office space spite and his milk crates to temporarily lead.

"Conservative Gender Affirming Care"

Mace was asked about her role in being one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from his already morally vacant House speakership. Mace listed all kinds of “broken promises” from McCarthy, only for Brennan to point out that McCarthy kinda kept his promises based on her listed ones.

BRENNAN: Okay. Well … the Balanced Budget Amendment was introduced by you September 18, very recently. Your rape kit backlog bill, an important one, moved through Judiciary Committee fairly swiftly at the end of September. And they already were in process of voting through those appropriations bills, as you know. And in fact, voting could happen now, except there’s no speaker so we’re stuck. […]

Mace then repeated that McCarthy broke his promises. Mace was then asked about the possible two choices for the next House Speaker: Louisiana Rep. Steve “David Duke without the baggage” Scalise and Ohio Rep. Jim “political terrorist” Jordan. On Scalise, Brennan asked how Mace could reconcile her stated opposition to 2020 election deniers while possibly voting for one.

Mace gave a mealy mouth non-answer …

MACE: Well, there … with both of the candidates, they’re going to be issues that we agree on and disagree — BRENNAN: That’s a pretty big one.

… before formally endorsing Jim Jordan.

MACE: […] But I will tell you today, I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan, for speakee for a number of reasons. I think that his values, his work ethic, his ability to just run circles around everyone with regards to policy and pushing forward. […]

Brennan, after Mace was done praising Jordan, played a clip of former Rep. Liz Cheney speaking about January 6 and asked Mace how she could support someone who not only denied the 2020 election results but was actively part of the coup. Mace tried to minimize this.

MACE: Well, again, there’s going to be all sorts of issues that we agree on and disagree on. […] we have to look forward and unite and come together regardless of what has happened in the past. […]

The attempted overthrow and subversion of free elections seem like big things to kind of sweep under the rug.

Brennan asked about past allegations against Jordan that he turned a blind eye to sexual abuse at Ohio State, since Mace paints herself as “outspoken about defending victims of sexual assault,”and how does she square these two positions.

MACE: Yeah, I’m not familiar or aware with that. He’s not indicted on anything that I’m aware of. And so I don’t I don’t know anything and I can’t speak to that.

Brennan, not seemingly believing Mace was either stuck in a cave or suffers from an inability to have long-term memories, asked again by pointing out these are well-known allegations.

BRENNAN: It’s the Ohio State University allegations. MACE: Yeah, I don’t, I don’t know anything about that. […]

Here’s just a few articles over the years Wonkette have published about Jordan's accusations, Mace. We like to be helpful.

Sensing Mace might be full of shit, Brennan asked about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Gaetz. You will NOT be shocked by Mace’s answer.

MACE: Well, I don’t again, he’s not indicted for anything. I don’t really, I don’t know much about it — BRENNAN: It’s the Ethics Committee. MACE: I have my — I have had my ups — and I’m not on the ethics committee and I don’t- I don’t know what they have. I haven’t seen it. […]

Mace’s faux obliviousness of Gaetz’ accusation would sound believable if not for her amateur stand-up comedy set seven months ago.

MACE: Lauren [Boebert] used to own a restaurant called SHOOTERS. That’s like Matt Gaetz owning a restaurant called JAILBAIT. […] Let’s be honest, we all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote [for Republican Speaker] get to 18.

Funny how she remembered then, huh?

Mace then whined to Brennan about facing possible retribution from her colleagues like losing her committees or being thrown out of conference because apparently Mace didn’t think her vote through.

Brennan then asked who was threatening her, but Mace ignored her to instead grovel publicly.

MACE: […] I want to use this as an opportunity to say I’m willing to work with anyone who's willing to work with me. We want to move our country forward and unite during the speaker debate and the vote this week.

How very brave and principled.

Have a week.

