Human ‘Kick Me’ sign Patrick McHenry.

There are important updates on mewling bowtie-wearing dork Rep. Patrick McHenry, who became the (acting) speaker of the House and immediately banished Nancy Pelosi from her hideaway office in the Capitol while she was at the memorial for her friend and colleague Dianne Feinstein. (He also kicked Steny Hoyer out of his office.)

Turns out sad loser Kevin McCarthy orchestrated the whole thing. Because he’s BIG MAD at Democrats for refusing to save him in his hour of need, even though he’s been nothing put a two-faced piece of shit to Democrats this whole time. Example: Remember that time Kevin kicked Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off the Intelligence Committee based on lies he literally made up in his dumbass wigstand of a brain? Or when he got House Republicans together to kick Ilhan Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee, also for made up reasons, to mask the real reason, which is that pretty much all House Republicans these days are white supremacist bigots?

Fuck you.

What’s that thing Eric Swalwell called Kevin?

Oooooh big mad Kevin big mad! Democrats wouldn’t come to his rescue! Let’s all cry about it!

Wonkette has discussed at length why Republicans don’t deserve to be saved by Democrats, as politicians or as people. As did Charlie Sykes. As did Greg Sargent. As did Kevin Drum, who gently explained that minority parties never vote for the majority’s speaker nominees, you idiots.

Kevin McCarthy has cuddled and coddled seditionists, downplayed January 6, voted to overturn the election, signed off on an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden in slavish obeisance to his true lord and savior Donald Trump — who didn’t save him from Matt Gaetz, HUH! — and so much more. Slide into hell, dude.

CNN reports that Kevin made McHenry kick Pelosi out of her hideaway office because it’s a special office reserved for the former speaker, therefore he wants it. We guess you’re still the former speaker even if the way you lost your job was as humiliating as it was for Kevin.

GOP Rep. Garret Graves told reporters on Wednesday that McCarthy is getting the office that McHenry has ordered her to vacate. “Look the deal is that the office that Pelosi is in right now is the office of the preceding speaker. Speaker Pelosi and other Democrats determined that they wanted a new … speaker, and it’s Kevin McCarthy. So, he’s getting the office,” he said. […] Graves then put the blame on Democrats for voting McCarthy out of office. “I don’t know what they’re complaining about,” Graves said. “They created this situation.”

Hahaha, just like a mediocre white conservative man who didn’t earn his job to blame everyone else for his own party’s failures. (Check out the hilariously gerrymandered shape of Garret Graves’s Louisiana district. These dudes’ bowel movements could have won their elections as long as they were white and MAGA.)

Oh, they are sooooo upset Democrats wouldn’t save them from themselves. They are sooooo upset Democrats wouldn’t step in like they always do to be the adults in the room, whenever the MAGA treason shit gets out of hand.

Again, bless their hearts and they can go fuck themselves.

Jake Sherman reports that Republicans are going to keep retaliating against Democrats, now that they’ve kicked Pelosi and Hoyer out and confiscated their file cabinets and staplers for Kevin McCarthy’s use. Sherman says they’re “going to exact revenge for a long while” over this.

What a transparent ploy to distract Americans from how Republicans aren’t a real political party, but rather a playpen full of diaper-loaded toddlers with white grievance syndrome who can’t manage their own caucus or govern for shit.

It’s also yet another own goal from a party that gets stupider and more incompetent every day. Remember how well that impeachment hearing went? That was the House Republicans of a week ago. They’ve significantly deteriorated since then. And next week, we’ll see what another week of decomposition has done to them.

Republicans can waste all their time retaliating against Democrats — ooh! Maybe they can investigate Hunter Biden’s penis some more! — but at the end of the day they’re still wallowing in shit-lagoons of their own creation. As Greg Sargent notes, they might end up voting in a new speaker, but without removing the motion-to-vacate rule that allowed Matt Gaetz to do what he just did to McCarthy. “If so, Democrats would then be asked to bail that speaker out as well,” Sargent writes, when the new speaker has to be an adult and refrain from shutting down the government because MAGA extremists are whining.

And about Ukraine:

[Jim] Jordan said Tuesday that he opposes a new package. But most House members — all Democrats plus more than 100 Republicans — support aid to Ukraine. So Democrats might try to force a discharge petition, under which the House would vote without the speaker’s approval, Raskin said, noting that, once on the floor, it would have “instantly the support of a majority in Congress.”

Huh. Sounds like all the flimsy justifications for Democrats being spineless cowards and protecting Republicans from their own inept malevolence are falling away as rapidly as Kevin McCarthy’s employment opportunities.

Warmest regards to everyone with an “R” next to their name. You’ve earned it.

