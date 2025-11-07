Wonkette

The Silver Symposium
19m

I will say this: it speaks to her awareness that she's choosing to retire, unlike a lot of congresspeople who just stay in office until they literally die.

Politicians are often a lot like old athletes; they always think they can have one more go, one more moment in the sun, and they just end up looking really bad and doing more harm than good.

For example, RBG comes to mind as someone who refused to retire and in no small way helped lead to the problems we're dealing with now. Or someone like Senator Dianne Feinstein who, for whatever her successes in her prime, was at the end being used as a weekend at bernie's figure rather than being retired and then died in office.

Pelosi, not unreasonably, deserves plaudits for being self aware enough to call it a career before she couldn't step away gracefully. She's doing what few other politicians agree to do, and that's on both sides of the isle. Biden, McConnell, Schumer; lots of people just refuse to leave office until it's too late, and then everyone remembers them at their worst.

So good on her for calling it a career now and not leaving a mess for everyone else to clean up. So very few politicians are willing to do that.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6mEdited

As mentioned before, I will never forget as long as I live Speaker Pelosi and her team rescuing the Mace of the Republic and the electoral ballots during the Republican Insurrection of Jan. 6. 2021.

