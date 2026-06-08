Wonkette

Wonkette

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
4h

"The hard truth is that nobody really covers Netroots anymore. The New York Times, the AP and other major news services don’t even bother sending a human pencil"

That's OK--we don't need the legacy media, which would likely just look for a PROGRESSIVES IN DISARRAY!!! angle in any event. It would be nice if MeidasTouch covered it--and I am very glad that Wonkette was there--but we're happy to get down to work and do what we have to to save our nation and build an actual democracy without the limelight.

PS: join us next year!

https://www.netrootsnation.org/

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
4h

WHAT?

I was there too! I wish I had known Dom was going to be around!

But yes, it was a great event and I am already looking forward to next year. July, in Denver!

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