Yesterday was the third anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked, evil, baby-murdering, child-kidnapping invasion of Ukraine. The United States has switched sides thanks to traitor president Donald Trump, and now we are with the bad guys.

Monday at the United Nations, the United States and Vladimir Putin’s murderous loser ass stood dick-to-dick and voted against condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because of how we’re the bad guys now. [Washington Post]

We were one of only 18 countries total who voted against that resolution. Rachel Maddow’s team helpfully made this graphic to illustrate what kind of cool kids table we’re sitting at now:

Huh.

Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik wasn’t there to personally turn her back on freedom and be a traitor to all democracies worldwide — though she certainly is that! — because Speaker Mike Johnson won’t let her fully resign her seat in Congress, because Donald Trump is a fucking dipshit who did his nominations without regard for how it would hurt his majorities in Congress, therefore the Senate hasn’t voted on confirming her yet, ha ha, stupidest Nazi fascists EVER. [New York Times]

Want to see French President Emmanuel Macron just humiliate Donald Trump over and over again while sitting next to him? This was the moment when Macron became the official leader of the free world, we think:

Hey all you MAGA peen-wads trying to bring masculinity back? It’s right there. It’s the guy with the French accent who just owned your boy. Notice how Macron grabbed Trump’s arm as if to stop the senile idiot from saying anything else embarrassing? So. Great.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy literally asked Trump today, sitting next to Justin Trudeau and other world leaders at a G7 meeting, if the United States is going to be the leader of the free world. Nope. We’re the bad guys. [AP]

“America Has A Rogue President.” Well, that’s a headline, from Frank Kendall, the most recent secretary of the Air Force, sounding the alarm. [New York Times]

By the way, that guy was interviewed on Maddow last night — can you tell we’re writing tabs while we watch Maddow? — and responding to past whining from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about over-interference from JAG officers, Kendall said “that’s a concern lower-ranking people might have, but …”

That should give you an idea of how senior military people view Secretary Shitfaced.

Moving on! Ed Martin, the excitable clown dingleberry currently serving as Donald Trump’s personal fluffer in the US attorney’s office in DC, wants us to know that 1) YES HE IS TRUMP’S FLUFFER YOU BETCHA, 2) he thinks the US attorney’s office in DC is Trump’s personal legal counsel, and 3) he doesn’t know how to use apostrophes. He should look in the Associated Press Stylebook to see if they have any tips on that.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson’s got sparklefancies in his underpants about Elon Musk’s “code.” Somebody should ask his son if his Covenant Eyes “Dad’s Got A Boner” porn alarm went off when he was talking about this.

He cracked the code! He’s inside my agencies, crawling with his algorithms!

Gross, broseph.

Over at my Friday place, JD Vance had just made an ass of himself at CPAC, and it was time to coin a new phrase for what these MAGA peen-wads are doing when they start bizarrely babbling about their obsessions with manliness. They’re doing masculinity drag. Y’all better come by and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

We finally got around to reading that great NYMag piece on all Trump’s very cool and trendy urban little Hitlers — you know, the influencers, and the other cool ones who came to his inaug’ parties! — and one thing that really comes through is what fucking dorks they all really are. They just! They just! They just! They just want to be bigots without ever having to worry that somebody might email their boss about it! Such whinyass little pissant children. An excerpt:

Uh huh, sure, cool. [NY Magazine]

Have you guys seen this video from Rep. Paul Tonko’s town hall this weekend, where this amazing guy invokes the late Rep. John Lewis and says straight up that if Lewis was alive, he would be forcing the Trump Nazis to arrest him? And then he says we need members of Congress to lead, and we will get arrested with you, but we can’t do it unless Democrats in Congress lead? It is a good video.

Wonkette will keep saying it too. Treat ALL REPUBLICANS IN WASHINGTON as Nazis. Are Nazis your friends? Do you do folksy common sense compromises with Nazis? You do not. Do you save their asses and keep them from shutting down the govenrment? You do not.

Do you say milquetoast shit like “Doy doy doy! How is this putting eggs on my family?” THEY ARE NOT TRYING TO PUT EGGS ON YOUR FAMILY. THEY ARE FASCISTS WHO ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY SO THAT YOU CAN’T VOTE THEM OUT REGARDLESS OF WHETHER OR NOT THEY’VE PUT EGGS ON YOUR FAMILY. DOGE IS NOT LOOKING FOR “WASTE.” DOGE IS NOT EVEN TRYING TO DO THAT.

STOP IT. STOP BEING IDIOTS. THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDSSSSSSSSSSS! THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDSSSSSSSSSS! STEVE COHEN, MY DEAR CONGRESSMAN, THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDSSSSSSSSS!

OK, now if you have a Democratic congressman or senator, please get in the comments and insert their name and say THEY ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDSSSSSSSSSS! so they can all read our love notes to them.

And on the subject of the government shutdown, Josh Marshall writes “RED ALERT, NOW IS THE MOMENT, FOLKS,” and he means this morning. The message to Democrats is that if Republicans want help not shutting down the government, the price needs to be that the Trump criminal spree ends NOW.

Nothing less.

Good tabs, everybody!

