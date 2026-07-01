Wonkette

Wonkette

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BlueStateLibel's avatar
BlueStateLibel
2h

Nothing like killing your own voting base. A few years ago during the height of Covid, those red state Covid deaths were said to have actually made a difference in a few elections. They say their higher birthrates can make up for their anti-health policies; maybe, maybe not.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2h

Almost seems like a plan.

But, nya.

Their last vinyl solution (reflecting pool) never worked either . . .

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