Wonkette

Wonkette

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
2hEdited

Also, they are "underbabied".

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
2hEdited

6 pack abs? No fucking thank you. I prefer someone who cares more about what food TASTES like (and can enjoy it) than its macros. 6 figure salary? Nah. Just want someone who loves what he does, has a passion for something in his life and oh yeah, doesn't mind that I earn one. 6 feet tall? Yeah, guilty, but I'm 5'9 and like Robyn that seems to be just as much about their comfort as mine.

This shit is not new at ALL. Ask me and any of my girlfriends what it was like going to Harvard in the 90s when almost every man exclusively dated outside of the university and we didn't have that option really...bc the second you answer where do/did you go to college truthfully, 90% of the times you can see a little light die in their eyes, like oh shit, she's smart. What am I supposed to do now? It would be funny if it weren't so goddamn depressing.

Not all men caveat, I have certainly dated and been in relationships with men who thought my accomplishments were cool as shit and not a boner killer, but the pile of frogs littering my path en route to the prince (who showed up instead as 2 little boys, still waiting on the right dude) would disrupt airplane traffic.

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