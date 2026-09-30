Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
13m

A line from "GI JOE: A Real American Hero" comic book series from Marvel:

"It is typical of the criminal mind to think everyone thinks like they do."

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
12m

So many people dunked on him for this it was ridiculous:

- There is *video* of Jack Smith at the Iowa-Maryland game

- Smith had a federal security detail. Which Schmitt could have requested travel logs of and found that Smith was in Maryland at the time.

- The seats mentioned were "Section 109, Row 1". State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks play, doesn't have row numbers. They use letters (Row A, Row B, etc.).

- On that particular night, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors dropped 60 points on the Hawks. It was a pretty memorable performance.

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