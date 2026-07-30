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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

While reminding voters and taxpayers of the 1.23 Americans Trump and the Republican Party murdered during the Pandemic...

"My unsolicited advice to Republicans for the midterms is to spend every day from now until the election talking about Fauci & Covid. Maybe even promise more Fauci hearings if you retain the majority. Let Rand Paul speak in every swing district/state. Should be a winning formula."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mrtaffglps23

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
31mEdited

These dumb vicious motherfuckers. How dare they attack Dr. Fauci, a great American hero who saved us from the scourge of COVID. When the vaccine first came out, I would have crawled over broken glass to get the jab, and I wept with relief when the pharmacist gave me the shot.

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